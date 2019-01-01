Utiliser PicMonkey pour les petites entreprises
Vous serez en mesure de découvrir les fonctionnalités de la plateforme PicMonkey
Vous serez capable de créer des designs pour vos réseaux sociaux
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Ce projet vous permet de découvrir la plateforme PicMonkey, outil de conception de designs en ligne. Vous comprendrez les diverses fonctionnalités de la plateforme et serez capables de créer des designs personnalisés pour améliorer la visibilité de votre marque en ligne. Vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser PicMonkey et créer facilement et rapidement des éléments graphiques variés pour votre marque ou petite entreprise.
Connaissances en navigation Internet
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Graphic Design
Personal Branding
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créez un compte sur PicMonkey
Découvrez les fonctionnalités de PicMonkey
Créez un logo pour votre entreprise avec PicMonkey
Concevez des visuels pour vos réseaux sociaux avec PicMonkey
Enregistrez et publiez vos visuels sur PicMonkey
