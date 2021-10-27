Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Utilize LinkedIn for Career Search by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
142 ratings
30 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour project, you will learn how to utilize LinkedIn to get a career. When was the last time you had to look for a job or wanted to change careers? If it has been a long time or even recently, this project is for you! This project will show you the tools on LinkedIn for job searches and ways to leverage your profile for a position. By the end of your time in this project your profile will be ready and you will be able to apply for positions with confidence! Your time in this project may help to guide you to a career versus another job. To be successful in this project you will need to have an active, free LinkedIn account. If you need to get a strong start on your account before joining this project check out the “ Create a Profile and Network on LinkedIn” on Coursera and build your network by taking the "Strategically Build and Engage Your Network on LinkedIn" on Coursera. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Vanessa H

Oct 27, 2021

This was a interesting tour with what I have learned. Was not on this to long but, keep it up pretty well. Hope I made course directs happy. Good JOB

By Johnny C

Jun 17, 2021

All the instructions are great and the instructor is wonderful but coursera's timer shouldn't run while we work on the site the instructor is instructing us on.

By Salil C

Sep 12, 2021

A must do guided project for anyone using LinkedIn for job hunt, irrespective how long they have been using it for.

It is recommended that you have a Premium account instead of a free account to utilize and follow all the steps provided correctly e.g. sending personalized messages to potential contacts when expanding your existing network.

Be ready to be surprised by the analysis from the 3rd party site (though I observed something fishy in the analysis) so don't worry too much.

By Maxwell K D

Jul 10, 2021

A very interactive, and helpful site. Life is a journey and there has to be a start from somewhere, and as such, the start from this site is really refreshing.

By Gabriela V

Dec 28, 2021

This course was very helpful and hands-on what needs to be updated in order to capture the recruiters and potential employers. Thank you very much!

By Vanessa R

Dec 17, 2020

I found this short course extremely useful! I discovered many important LinkedIn functionalities that I even didn't know existed!

By Isabella V T

Apr 18, 2021

The tools presented and how to take the best of them were great! I sure improved my profile with this course.

By Teresa A L

Feb 18, 2021

It was a very helpful walkthrough career search. I hope I'll get a job soon. Thank you very much, ma'am.

By Kitija K

Nov 8, 2020

Short and covering key areas to be considered for LinkedIn profile. Easy understandable

By Alexander S

Jan 14, 2021

very helpful and useful for future research.

By Sandra C

Jan 12, 2022

I​t was a great course, I loved it!

By Priyanka D

Jul 26, 2021

It is the nice course i like it .

By DEROSELIN R

Feb 15, 2022

i really helpful

By Misha s

Sep 26, 2021

Great Course!

By madiha r

Jul 1, 2021

GREAT

By José A F C

Dec 7, 2020

Good!

By Nishith R R

Oct 12, 2020

good

By Jorge G

Feb 26, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Talha A

Feb 26, 2021

This course has made me think out of the box now i am able to explore more with linkedin and also connect with right networks for my job. The instructor was quite professional and easy to understand.

By Thirumalesh K

Jan 21, 2022

It would explained in detailed for better understanding and make use of attractive video editing options.

By Turab H

Jul 21, 2021

Good course for those who are looking to switch their job and using LinkedIn for this purpose

By Ashish V

May 20, 2022

Good Practical Learning Material and Coach makes it in easy way

By Harish G

Apr 26, 2021

Awesome course. Learned something new.

By Jesvita D

Aug 22, 2021

It was very helpful....

