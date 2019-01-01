Learner Reviews & Feedback for Validating Your Startup Idea with MVP Experiment Canvas by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this guided project, you will be able to use the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Experience Canvas to test your startup business model assumptions. An MVP is a version of a new product which allows a team to collect the maximum amount of validated learning about customers with the least effort. The MPV Experiment Canvas is a framework that help you determine the desirability, viability, and feasibility of your business idea. The model has 12 building blocks that help you to systematically analyze your idea from defining the targeted customers, to experimenting with the model, and to making strategic decisions with the results of the analysis conducted.
For us to practically demonstrate how to use the Canvas to conduct analysis and validate a business idea, we will analyze a Fintech startup company as a case study. Example of the case study would empower you to apply the model to startup, or any venture of your choice. The project is for entrepreneurs who want to avoid the costly mistake of launching a product that nobody needs. Also, for intrapreneurs and business leader that want to experiment and validate a business idea before making significant investment. At the end of the project, you will be able to use the canvas to determine your product-market fit...