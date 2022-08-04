Learner Reviews & Feedback for VEGA for Beginners: Scan for Web Vulnerabilities by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This Guided Project 'VEGA for Beginners: Scan for Web Vulnerabilities' is for web developers, security professionals, and anyone who is interested in learning about web application security testing. In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn how to deploy and configure VEGA on Windows to scan for high, medium and low web vulnerabilities including SQL injection. You will learn how to use the VEGA scanner to identify SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications, including how to configure and use the tool, and how to verify its results. You will also learn how to use SQLmap, to verify the SQL injection vulnerabilities reported by Vega. You will learn how to use these tools to perform a range of testing activities, including scanning and data extraction. This project is unique because by the end of the course, you will have an understanding of web application security testing and be equipped with the skills to use VEGA and SQLmap to secure your own web applications. In order to be successful in this project, it's recommended that you have a basic networking concepts like HTTP/HTTPS protocol and a basic understanding of SQL queries.
This course is intended for educational purposes only and the course provider and instructors are not responsible for any illegal or unethical actions taken by course participants....