Version Control of a Python Project using Git by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
28 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
Version Control Systems keep track of files by saving changes over time. For example, a developer can make changes to a file and check the file in to the system. The system will create a version for that file and any other files that were changed. If any subsequent changes are made later that prove to break the software, a previous working version of the software can be recalled. Git was developed to provide an efficient means of version control and was originally developed to track Linux Kernel development.
In this course, you will create a local Git repository using an existing directory structure containing directories and files. You will use Git commands such as add, commit, and status to commit changes to your local Git repository.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We're currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
