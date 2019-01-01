Learner Reviews & Feedback for Visualization of UK accidents using Plotly Express by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn to Visualize the data of UK accidents using Plotly Express. This project gives detailed insights into United Kingdom (UK) long-term road accident trends between 2005 - 2014. We are going to visualize:
1. What is the rate of road accidents (i.e. the number of casualties) in the UK between 2005 - 2014?
2. What is the rate of road accidents based on weekdays?
3. How is the distribution of accident severity in the UK, from 2005 - 2014? 5. Which speed limit is closely associated with road accidents in the UK, from 2005 - 2014? 6. Which road type has the highest rate of road accidents between 2005 - 2014?
By the end of this project, you will learn to set up Google Colab. You'll be able to download the UK accidents dataset directly from the Kaggle Platform on the Colab using Kaggle API. You'll visualize potential casualties due to road accidents, distribution of accident severity that may be either a serious accident, fatal accident, or a slight accident type. You will also visualize how speed limit is associated with the road accidents and see which road type has the highest rate of road accidents.
You must have a basic knowledge of Python Programming Language. You'll need a free Gmail account to complete this project.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....