Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP

By the end of this project, you will learn the fundamentals of how to use OWASP Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). This tool greatly aids security professionals and penetration testers to discover vulnerabilities within web applications. You will learn how to perform a basic web app vulnerability scan, analyze the results, and generate a report of those results. This course includes steps on how to configure the browser proxy to passively scan web requests and responses by simply exploring websites. This course will also include how to use dictionary lists to find files and folders on a web server, and how to spider crawl websites to find all the links and URLs. Finally, the end of the course gives a brief overview of how to intercept, view, modify, and forward web requests that occur between the browser and web application. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Introduction and overview of what OWASP ZAP is and how it is important for web security professionals.
Understand the layout of OWASP ZAP and scan a website for vulnerabilities.
Analyze the OWASP ZAP vulnerability scan results and generate a vulnerability report from those results.
Setup and configure FoxyProxy within the Firefox browser to use ZAP as a proxy.
Find files and directories of a web server using a dictionary list within OWASP ZAP.
Using OWASP ZAP to crawl and spider websites to find links and URLs.
Using OWASP ZAP as a web proxy to intercept a valid request, modify it to make it invalid, and then send it to the web server to provoke unexpected behavior from it.
by MNJan 16, 2022
This course is excellent to start journey as pen Tester.
by SMay 19, 2020
This gives all the required bases for OWASP ZAP tool needed.
by RGSep 12, 2020
It is good for starters, but I think for the tool we fall a little short.
by MAJun 16, 2020
As a beginner it was very helpful to me. Iam able to learn quickly as well.
