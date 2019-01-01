Profile

Alex Carraway

Subject Matter Expert

Bio

I am Alex. I have about 7 years of experience in information security divided between part-time and full-time red team and blue team roles, including Information Security Specialst, SOC Analyst, Cyber Security Subject Matter Expert, Information Security Engineer, Security Consultant, and Penetration Tester. My strength and passion and research are in offensive penetration testing, exploiting vulnerabilities to understand how attackers can get in. My personal research focuses on creating sandbox virtual networks and exploiting vulnerabilities found in Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems. This research includes exploiting network services, admin misconfigurations, and software and web application vulnerabilities. However, nowadays, I believe that in order to have a secure environment, you need to have a Purple Team mentality. Over the years, I have developed a more well-rounded and holistic view of both the offensive as well and the defensive sides of information security.

Courses

Web Application Security Testing with OWASP ZAP

