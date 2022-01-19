Chevron Left
Back to Where, Why, and How of Lambda Functions in Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Where, Why, and How of Lambda Functions in Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project we are going to learn about lambda expressions and it's application in python. We are going to start with what is Lambda expression and how we can define it, comparing lambda functions with regular functions in python and at the end we will learn how to use lambda functions for data manipulation and exploration in pandas. this guided-project is completely beginner friendly. you only need to have basic knowledge of python programming and some experience coding in Jupyter notebook environment....
Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Where, Why, and How of Lambda Functions in Python

By Olga B

Jan 19, 2022

This is one of the best explained guided projects that I have finished on Coursera. It is enough to get the basics and to carry on on your own. The instructor is explaining everything in detail and there are also exercises that you can do on your own and verify the solution afterwards. I honestly recommend this project, it is ideal for beginners.

By Lucia J

Nov 5, 2021

Very good project to get the basics of lambda functions. Taking it I also learned filter and map that were not clear to me before.

By Ariel C A F

May 16, 2022

Great project!

By Richard A

May 16, 2022

Nice short intro to lambda. My big bug though is that the lecturer mixes up filter out with filter on

This gets really confusing and means Quiz Q7 needs to be answered with the opposite of the correct answer.

Filter out means to remove all values that meet a criteria, filter on means to keep only those values that meet the criteria.

Filtering OUT evens from a series of numbers, your resluting dataset is the odd numbers. Filtering ON even numbers discards the odds and leaves you with the evens.

The lecturer uses filter out when he means filter on.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder