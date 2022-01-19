By Olga B•
Jan 19, 2022
This is one of the best explained guided projects that I have finished on Coursera. It is enough to get the basics and to carry on on your own. The instructor is explaining everything in detail and there are also exercises that you can do on your own and verify the solution afterwards. I honestly recommend this project, it is ideal for beginners.
By Lucia J•
Nov 5, 2021
Very good project to get the basics of lambda functions. Taking it I also learned filter and map that were not clear to me before.
By Ariel C A F•
May 16, 2022
Great project!
By Richard A•
May 16, 2022
Nice short intro to lambda. My big bug though is that the lecturer mixes up filter out with filter on
This gets really confusing and means Quiz Q7 needs to be answered with the opposite of the correct answer.
Filter out means to remove all values that meet a criteria, filter on means to keep only those values that meet the criteria.
Filtering OUT evens from a series of numbers, your resluting dataset is the odd numbers. Filtering ON even numbers discards the odds and leaves you with the evens.
The lecturer uses filter out when he means filter on.