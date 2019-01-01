Learner Reviews & Feedback for Where, Why, and How of List Comprehension in Python by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
At the end of this project, you will learn about the Where, Why, and How of List Comprehension in Python. We are going to start with a quick introduction to lists and then we will talk about what list comprehension is and how and where we can use it. In the final task, we will load a JSON dataset containing information about UFO observations reported by civilians around the globe. we are going to use list comprehension to extract useful information out of our data....