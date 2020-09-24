Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Wireshark for Basic Network Security Analysis by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
138 ratings
35 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour 30-minutes long project-based course, you will learn how to use Wireshark to capture the Network Traffic you need and analyze it securely. You will have a better understanding of encrypted and unencrypted traffic and how to differentiate between them. You will dig deeply into unencrypted protocols such as RADIUS, HTTP, DNS and Telnet by generating the Traffic of each of them and capturing it yourself. Also you will generate, capture and look into secure and encrypted protocols such as HTTPS and SSH. Additionally, you will learn how to capture HTTPS Traffic and decrypt them by using a pre-master secret key. Note: This project works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Marcus S

Sep 24, 2020

The course is a "guided tour" on what is possible, no or little explanation on why certain settings are done. I'll be able to repeat the steps in the course but it will not help me in solving any problems that my arise in my daily job. I'm sorry to say that this course was a waste of my time.

By Marc A - A

Sep 16, 2020

This course was amazing i have learn a lot as a beginner

By James H

Feb 2, 2021

I was sold a project that ended in September and the course is nonrefundable.

By Muhammad G B S

Sep 17, 2020

Short and sweet course. The project work based on a real-world examples lab session were structured and paced well. Menna imparts knowledge effectively without being overwhelming with technicality. Thanks!

By ABDINASIR A F

Oct 22, 2020

In my opinion, this project is just suitable to anyone wanting to learn network analysis in a considerable short time. Huge kudos to the instructor.

By Sumit P

May 21, 2021

thank you

By Demetria M

Nov 18, 2021

could not access the guided project in sufficient time due to glitch

By Elaine L

Jun 11, 2021

I had issues in 3 of the exercises that prevented me from completing the task. I was left to only watch the video. For a paid course, I would expect everything to work. Content was ok but very basic.

By Hansi B

Oct 25, 2020

This is a perfect course for any undergraduate especially for a person who is studying or passionate about Cyber Security field. It gives a basic idea about how to use the most common appliction Wireshark to capture and analyse data.

By STEPHEN G

Oct 4, 2020

gave me a good review in regards to the capabilities of Wireshark & enlightened me to how insecure

some of our network communications are, which is a good thing!

By Harsh M

Jul 23, 2021

It was wonderfully explained in a much simplistic manner! Recommended for all new comers in the field of Cyber Security / Ethical Hacking / Pen Testing!

By Ideris B A

Nov 26, 2020

Good for beginner to understand the tool usage. Perhaps they can do intermediate/advanced project that suit working environment.

By Mauricio E C M

Dec 14, 2020

The course was really useful and interesting, I recommended to take this guided project to improve your Wireshark's skills!

By Keren N D

Sep 25, 2020

I learnt how to use Wireshark at a basic level, the instructor was clear and conveyed information in a precise manner.

By BERNA N

Sep 23, 2020

It was an interesting project and good for beginners though it needs more input for one to gain a lot.

By Deepthi

Jun 29, 2021

For begineers, this is really good. Gives an understanding of how to use Wireshark.

By Nivedita J

Jan 26, 2021

Meena,instructor is super awesome!!!

She made the content easy to learn.

By Thanos K

Nov 1, 2020

Nice overall.

One thing about Task-4, scraping.pro was down at the time

By Supun p k

Sep 24, 2020

This is good course for a beginner...

By Dexter B E

Nov 25, 2020

You can say it in the title

By neil c b

Jul 9, 2021

T​his is a fun course!

By Emilio V

Oct 26, 2020

Excelente mini-curso.

By Wahid A T

Jul 7, 2021

G​reat one. Thanks

By Jessica D

Jun 6, 2021

T​hank you, Menna!

By DEBASISH M

Sep 19, 2020

I loved it

