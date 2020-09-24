SG
Oct 3, 2020
gave me a good review in regards to the capabilities of Wireshark & enlightened me to how insecure\n\nsome of our network communications are, which is a good thing!
HM
Jul 22, 2021
It was wonderfully explained in a much simplistic manner! Recommended for all new comers in the field of Cyber Security / Ethical Hacking / Pen Testing!
By Marcus S•
Sep 24, 2020
The course is a "guided tour" on what is possible, no or little explanation on why certain settings are done. I'll be able to repeat the steps in the course but it will not help me in solving any problems that my arise in my daily job. I'm sorry to say that this course was a waste of my time.
By Marc A - A•
Sep 16, 2020
This course was amazing i have learn a lot as a beginner
By James H•
Feb 2, 2021
I was sold a project that ended in September and the course is nonrefundable.
By Muhammad G B S•
Sep 17, 2020
Short and sweet course. The project work based on a real-world examples lab session were structured and paced well. Menna imparts knowledge effectively without being overwhelming with technicality. Thanks!
By ABDINASIR A F•
Oct 22, 2020
In my opinion, this project is just suitable to anyone wanting to learn network analysis in a considerable short time. Huge kudos to the instructor.
By Sumit P•
May 21, 2021
thank you
By Demetria M•
Nov 18, 2021
could not access the guided project in sufficient time due to glitch
By Elaine L•
Jun 11, 2021
I had issues in 3 of the exercises that prevented me from completing the task. I was left to only watch the video. For a paid course, I would expect everything to work. Content was ok but very basic.
By Hansi B•
Oct 25, 2020
This is a perfect course for any undergraduate especially for a person who is studying or passionate about Cyber Security field. It gives a basic idea about how to use the most common appliction Wireshark to capture and analyse data.
By STEPHEN G•
Oct 4, 2020
By Harsh M•
Jul 23, 2021
By Ideris B A•
Nov 26, 2020
Good for beginner to understand the tool usage. Perhaps they can do intermediate/advanced project that suit working environment.
By Mauricio E C M•
Dec 14, 2020
The course was really useful and interesting, I recommended to take this guided project to improve your Wireshark's skills!
By Keren N D•
Sep 25, 2020
I learnt how to use Wireshark at a basic level, the instructor was clear and conveyed information in a precise manner.
By BERNA N•
Sep 23, 2020
It was an interesting project and good for beginners though it needs more input for one to gain a lot.
By Deepthi•
Jun 29, 2021
For begineers, this is really good. Gives an understanding of how to use Wireshark.
By Nivedita J•
Jan 26, 2021
Meena,instructor is super awesome!!!
She made the content easy to learn.
By Thanos K•
Nov 1, 2020
Nice overall.
One thing about Task-4, scraping.pro was down at the time
By Supun p k•
Sep 24, 2020
This is good course for a beginner...
By Dexter B E•
Nov 25, 2020
You can say it in the title
By neil c b•
Jul 9, 2021
This is a fun course!
By Emilio V•
Oct 26, 2020
Excelente mini-curso.
By Wahid A T•
Jul 7, 2021
Great one. Thanks
By Jessica D•
Jun 6, 2021
Thank you, Menna!
By DEBASISH M•
Sep 19, 2020
I loved it