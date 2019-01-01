Work with Dates in JavaScript
Describe how JavaScript dates are stored and displayed.
Extract components from a date object using JavaScript Date Get Methods.
Modify a JavaScript date object using Date Set Methods.
Describe how JavaScript dates are stored and displayed.
Extract components from a date object using JavaScript Date Get Methods.
Modify a JavaScript date object using Date Set Methods.
By the end of this project, you will have learned to create and manipulate date objects in JavaScript. You will work with dates by using Date Get methods to isolate and use portions of a date—like month and year—and Date Set methods to set portions of a date to specific values. Since dates are often critical pieces of data, the ability to control them is an essential skill for any JavaScript programmer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
JS Date Get Methods
JS Date Set Methods
JS Date Strings
JS Date Formats
javascript syntax
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Demonstrate the three methods of creating a date object in JavaScript.
Write the JavaScript code to use dates in a variety of formats including UTC and ISO strings.
Use a JavaScript Get Method to extract the month from a date object and use an array to display the month name.
Create a new date string by using Date Get Methods to extract components from the JavaScript date object and concatenating those components.
Modify existing values in a date object using JavaScript Date Set Methods.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.