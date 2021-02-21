Learner Reviews & Feedback for Working with Azure Data Storage by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project teaches you the variety of ways to store data in Azure. You will learn the basics of storage management in Azure, how to create a Storage Account, and how to choose the right model for the data that you want to store in the cloud. After this project you will be able to define the appropriate settings for each storage account and create a storage account using the Azure portal. You will also understand how data lake storage can be created to support a wide variety of big data analytical solutions with minimal effort.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to (create a storage account using the Azure portal, create an Azure Data Lake Store Gen 2 using the portal, upload data into the Data Lake Storage Gen2 using Azure Storage Explorer and copy data using Azure Data Factory ).
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 3 of 3 Reviews for Working with Azure Data Storage
By Rahul B
•
Feb 21, 2021
Course was good but was not able to properly understand the language of instructor.
By STEPHEN G
•
Apr 4, 2021
good
By Sindhu I
•
Jun 18, 2021
Did not get time with cloud workspace or may be i didnot knoe the constraint