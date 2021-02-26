Chevron Left
4.3
stars
24 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to load, visualize, manipulate and perform both simple and grouped operations over geospatial multidimensional data through Xarray and Python. We'll explore an dataset containing temperature, vegetation density and total precipitation over the Brazilian Amazon for the 1979-2019 period while the concepts are developed. This will enable the learner to handle and extract knowledge from complex datasets such as the ones from satellite and climate re-analysis observations. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jorge G

Feb 26, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Rj F

May 6, 2021

The instructor is knowledgeable and enthusiastic about his subject. He uses a real-world dataset (Amazon rainforest) which I found interesting. I chose to do the examples in my own Jupyter notebook so I can easily go back and review. I recommend this guided project for those interested in exploring climate data using Python.

By Vanessa C

Nov 1, 2020

I really like this one. I think it's an amazing course for everyone (very clear, so didactit) and for those who studies geo-sciences is very useful. Thank you for this, for your disposition and it was very fruitful.

By ERIKA P

Jul 28, 2021

Muy recomendao

By Aptu A K

Jan 12, 2021

amazing

By MOHD N B A L

Dec 3, 2020

good

By alasdair r

Sep 1, 2021

Not worth paying for at all. Avoid!!!

If you have a NetCDF data file to use I am sure free youtube help videos offer you the exact same.

