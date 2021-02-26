By Jorge G•
Feb 26, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Rj F•
May 6, 2021
The instructor is knowledgeable and enthusiastic about his subject. He uses a real-world dataset (Amazon rainforest) which I found interesting. I chose to do the examples in my own Jupyter notebook so I can easily go back and review. I recommend this guided project for those interested in exploring climate data using Python.
By Vanessa C•
Nov 1, 2020
I really like this one. I think it's an amazing course for everyone (very clear, so didactit) and for those who studies geo-sciences is very useful. Thank you for this, for your disposition and it was very fruitful.
By ERIKA P•
Jul 28, 2021
Muy recomendao
By Aptu A K•
Jan 12, 2021
amazing
By MOHD N B A L•
Dec 3, 2020
good
By alasdair r•
Sep 1, 2021
Not worth paying for at all. Avoid!!!
If you have a NetCDF data file to use I am sure free youtube help videos offer you the exact same.