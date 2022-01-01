About this Specialization

This three-course specialization introduces you to the design principles, installation steps and operational procedures required to successfully adopt the Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud. Through a combination of video lectures, hands on labs and supplemental materials, you will learn how to design Apigee topologies, install, manage and upgrade the platform. You will also learn how to conduct post installation and recurring activities to secure, monitor, scae and troubleshoot the platform. This specialization is intended for Operations Engineers and Architects who are responsible for the installation and management of the Apigee API Platform in a datacenter on-premises, or in any cloud provider.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 2 months to complete
Suggested pace of 2 hours/week
English
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

On Premises Installation and Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

On Premises Management, Security, and Upgrade with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

On Premises Capacity Upgrade and Monitoring with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

