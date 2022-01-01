Some related experience required.
Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Installing and managing the Apigee API Platform. Learn about the fundamentals of designing, installing and managing Apigee API Platform On-Premises
What you will learn
Develop a good understanding of the Apigee private cloud architecture.
Understand Apigee private cloud terminology and the organizational model.
Interact with the Apigee API Platform.
Install, manage, secure, scale and upgrade the platform.
The courses in this specialization guide you through the process of installing and managing the Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud. Each course is taught through a series of video lectures, reference materials, and quizzes.
Using the knowledge and skills gained from these courses, you will be able to successfully install, configure and manage the Apigee Edge platform for Private Cloud.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
On Premises Installation and Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
This course introduces you to the fundamentals and advanced practices applicable to the installation and management of Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for private cloud.
On Premises Management, Security, and Upgrade with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
This course discusses the management and operation of the Apigee platform for private cloud.
On Premises Capacity Upgrade and Monitoring with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
Learn how to upgrade capacity for the Apigee for private cloud platform installation, and how to monitor the platform.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
