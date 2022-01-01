Some related experience required.
Déployez le plan de contrôle et les proxys du service mesh.
Observez, découvrez et surveillez de manière centralisée vos applications basées sur des microservices dans les clusters.
Définissez et gérez des services multi-clusters à l'aide d'un maillage de services open source et de plusieurs topologies de plan de contrôle.
Activez l'application cohérente des politiques sur l'ensemble des services multiclusters.
Découvrez comment utiliser Kubernetes pour moderniser, gérer et observer vos applications, qu'elles soient déployées sur site ou sur Google Cloud. Ces cours proposent des présentations et des ateliers pratiques pour vous aider à utiliser Kubernetes Engine (GKE), GKE Connect, Istio (service mesh) et Anthos Config Management afin d'explorer et de déployer des fonctionnalités qui vous permettront d'utiliser des applications, qu'elles soient réparties sur plusieurs clusters hébergés par plusieurs fournisseurs ou installés sur site. Cette formation fait suite au cours "Architecture avec GKE" et nécessite une expérience pratique des technologies présentées dans ce cours.
Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Foundations with Anthos en Français
"Bienvenue dans le cours ""Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure Foundations with Anthos"".
Hybrid Cloud Service Mesh with Anthos en Français
Ce cours à la demande permet aux participants de comprendre et d’adopter le maillage de services basé sur Istio avec Anthos pour centraliser l'observabilité, la gestion du trafic et la sécurité au niveau du service. Il s'agit du deuxième cours de la série "Architecting Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Anthos". Une fois ce cours terminé, les participants doivent suivre le cours "Hybrid Cloud Multi-Cluster with Anthos". Vous devez avoir terminé le parcours "Architecting with Google Kubernetes Engine" pour pouvoir suivre ce cours.
Hybrid Cloud Multi-Cluster with Anthos en Français
Ce cours à la demande permet aux participants de comprendre, de configurer et de gérer des infrastructures Kubernetes multicluster à l'aide d'Anthos GKE et d'un maillage de services basé sur Istio, que ces infrastructures soient déployées avec Anthos sur Google Cloud ou avec Anthos sur VMware.
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
