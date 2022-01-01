- Manage Azure resources for machine learning
- Deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions
- Run experiments and train models
- Implement responsible machine learning
- Machine Learning
- Supervised Learning
- Regression Analysis
- regression
- Work with Data and Compute in Azure Machine Learning
- Use the Azure Machine Learning SDK to train a model
- Select models and protect sensitive data
- Orchestrate pipelines and deploy real-time machine learning services with Azure Machine Learning
Microsoft Azure Data Scientist Associate - DP-100 Test Prep Specialization
Launch Your Career in Data Science. Apply data science and machine learning to implement and run machine learning workloads on Azure.
What you will learn
To manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; and deploy and operationalize ethical machine learning solutions.
How to plan and create a working environment for data science workloads on Azure and how to run data experiments and train predictive models.
You will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.
You will learn how to harness the power of Apache Spark and powerful clusters running on the Azure Databricks platform to run data science workloads.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will engage in interactive exercises throughout this program that offers opportunities to practice and implement what they are learning. They will work directly in the Azure Portal and use the Microsoft Learn Sandbox. This is a free environment that allows learners to explore Microsoft Azure and get hands-on with live Microsoft Azure resources and services. For example, when you learn about training a deep neural network; you will work in a temporary Azure environment called the Sandbox. The beauty about this is that you will be working with real technology but in a controlled environment, which allows you to apply what you learn, and at your own pace. You will need a Microsoft account. If you don't have one, you can create one for free. The Learn Sandbox allows free, fixed-time access to a cloud subscription with no credit card required. Learners can safely explore, create, and manage resources without the fear of incurring costs or "breaking production".
Some experience in training machine learning models with Python and open-source frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Create Machine Learning Models in Microsoft Azure
Machine learning is the foundation for predictive modeling and artificial intelligence. If you want to learn about both the underlying concepts and how to get into building models with the most common machine learning tools this path is for you. In this course, you will learn the core principles of machine learning and how to use common tools and frameworks to train, evaluate, and use machine learning models.
Microsoft Azure Machine Learning for Data Scientists
Machine learning is at the core of artificial intelligence, and many modern applications and services depend on predictive machine learning models. Training a machine learning model is an iterative process that requires time and compute resources. Automated machine learning can help make it easier. In this course, you will learn how to use Azure Machine Learning to create and publish models without writing code.
Build and Operate Machine Learning Solutions with Azure
Azure Machine Learning is a cloud platform for training, deploying, managing, and monitoring machine learning models. In this course, you will learn how to use the Azure Machine Learning Python SDK to create and manage enterprise-ready ML solutions.
Perform data science with Azure Databricks
In this course, you will learn how to harness the power of Apache Spark and powerful clusters running on the Azure Databricks platform to run data science workloads in the cloud.
Microsoft
Our goal at Microsoft is to empower every individual and organization on the planet to achieve more.
