Placeholder
Earn 50% off your Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals DP-100 Certification Exam
Learners who pass all courses will receive a voucher for 50% off the DP-100 Certification Exam.

About this Specialization

6,580 recent views
This Specialization is intended for data scientists with existing knowledge of Python and machine learning frameworks like Scikit-Learn, PyTorch, and Tensorflow, who want to build and operate machine learning solutions in the cloud. This Specialization teaches learners how to create end-to-end solutions in Microsoft Azure. They will learn how to manage Azure resources for machine learning; run experiments and train models; deploy and operationalize machine learning solutions; and implement responsible machine learning. They will also learn to use Azure Databricks to explore, prepare, and model data; and integrate Databricks machine learning processes with Azure Machine Learning. This program consists of 5 courses to help prepare you to take the Exam DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure. The certification exam is an opportunity to prove knowledge and expertise operate machine learning solutions at cloud scale using Azure Machine Learning. This specialization teaches you to leverage your existing knowledge of Python and machine learning to manage data ingestion and preparation, model training and deployment, and machine learning solution monitoring in Microsoft Azure. Each course teaches you the concepts and skills that are measured by the exam. By the end of this program, you will be ready to take the DP-100: Designing and Implementing a Data Science Solution on Azure.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 7 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Create Machine Learning Models in Microsoft Azure

4.6
stars
41 ratings
8 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Microsoft Azure Machine Learning for Data Scientists

4.6
stars
21 ratings
1 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Build and Operate Machine Learning Solutions with Azure

Course4

Course 4

Perform data science with Azure Databricks

4.3
stars
10 ratings
2 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Microsoft

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder