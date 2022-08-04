- Cloud Services
Cloud Computing Law Specialization
Learn how the Law Regulates the Cloud. Master the main legal and regulatory implications of using and providing cloud computing services.
What you will learn
Analyse how cloud contracts and intellectual property rights shape cloud computing transactions.
Explain how EU rules that govern personal data and cybersecurity apply to the provision and use of cloud services.
Identify the implications for cloud customers and providers of law enforcement access requests, competition law, and potential tax liabilities.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, learners analyse case studies based on real-world issues. They apply their understanding of cloud computing law to help fictional cloud providers and customers solve legal problems, by answering a series of multiple-choice questions.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
