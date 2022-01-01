About this Specialization

この 5 週間のオンライン速習専門講座は、Google Cloud Platform でデータ処理システムを設計、構築する方法を学ぶための実践的な入門コースです。講義、デモ、ハンズオンラボを通して、データ処理システムの設計、エンドツーエンドのデータ パイプラインの構築、データの分析、機械学習の実施方法を学びます。このコースでは、構造化、非構造化、ストリーミングの各種データを扱います。 このコースでは、次のスキルについて学習します。 • Google Cloud Platform 上でデータ処理システムを設計し構築する • 非構造化データを Cloud Dataproc 上で Spark と ML の API を使って活用する • バッチおよびストリーミングのデータを処理するために自動スケーリング データ パイプラインを Cloud Dataflow 上で実装する • 巨大なデータセットからのビジネス分析情報を Google BigQuery を使用して引き出す • 機械学習モデルを使用したトレーニング、評価、予測を TensorFlow と Cloud ML を使用して行う • ストリーミング データからの迅速な分析を実現する このクラスは、デベロッパーとしての経験があり、次のようなビッグデータ変換の管理を担当する方を対象としています。 • データの抽出、読み込み、変換、クリーニング、検証を行う • データ処理用のパイプラインとアーキテクチャを設計する • 機械学習モデルと統計モデルを作成して保守する • データセットに対してクエリを実行し、クエリ結果を視覚化して、レポートを作成する >>>この専門分野に登録することにより、これはQwiklabsの利用規約に同意し、FAQに記載されています。https://qwiklabs.com/terms_of_service <<<
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
Japanese
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版

4.5
stars
193 ratings
19 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with GCP 日本語版

4.3
stars
27 ratings
1 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP 日本語版

4.3
stars
16 ratings
1 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on GCP 日本語版

4.7
stars
15 ratings
1 reviews

Instructor

Offered by

Google Cloud

