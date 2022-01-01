- Tensorflow
- Bigquery
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
Data Engineering, Big Data and ML on Google Cloud 日本語版 Specialization
Data Engineering on Google Cloud Platform 専門講座. データ エンジニアリングのキャリアをスタートして、ビッグデータと機械学習でビジネス価値を生み出す力をつけましょう。
Offered By
What you will learn
分析と機械学習のための大規模なビッグデータの処理
新しい機械学習モデルの構築の基礎
ストリーミングデータ パイプラインとダッシュボードの作成
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
この専門講座には、ハンズオンラボが含まれています。受講には Google アカウント（Gmail アカウントをご利用いただけます）が必要となります。また、Google Cloud Platform の無料トライアル アカウントを登録する必要があります。無料トライアルの期限は 12 か月間、または $300 分のクレジットを使い切るまでのいずれか早い方となります。そのため、専門講座は 4 週間以内に修了できる内容となっています。
こうしたハンズオン コンポーネントにより、講義動画で学んだスキルを実際に使ってみることができます。プロジェクトには、Codelabs 内で使用、構成される Google BigQuery などのトピックが組み込まれています。モジュール全体で説明されている概念を使用して実際に体験できます。
Some related experience required.
Some related experience required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Google Cloud Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals 日本語版
この 2 週間の速習オンデマンド コースでは、Google Cloud Platform（GCP）のビッグデータ機能と機械学習機能を紹介します。Google Cloud Platform の概要を簡単に説明した後、データ処理機能について詳しく説明します。
Modernizing Data Lakes and Data Warehouses with GCP 日本語版
すべてのデータ パイプラインには、データレイクとデータ ウェアハウスという 2 つの主要コンポーネントがあります。このコースでは、それぞれのストレージのユースケースに焦点を当て、Google Cloud Platform で利用可能なデータレイクおよびデータ ウェアハウスのソリューションを技術的に詳しく説明します。 また、データ エンジニアの役割や、適切なデータ パイプラインが事業運営にもたらすメリットについて述べ、クラウド環境でデータ エンジニアリングを行うべき理由を説明します。受講者は Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform のデータレイクとデータ ウェアハウスを実際に使ってみることができます。
Building Batch Data Pipelines on GCP 日本語版
データ パイプラインは通常、Extract-Load（抽出、読み込み）、Extract-Load-Transform（抽出、読み込み、変換）、Extract-Transform-Load（抽出、変換、読み込み）のいずれかの方式に分類されます。このコースでは、どの方式をどのような場合にバッチデータに対して使用すべきかを説明します。また、Google Cloud Platform 上のデータ変換技術（BigQuery など）、Cloud Dataproc での Spark の実行、Cloud Data Fusion でのパイプライン グラフ、Cloud Dataflow によるサーバーレスのデータ処理についても取り上げます。Qwiklabs を使用して、Google Cloud Platform でデータ パイプライン コンポーネントを実際に構築できます。
Building Resilient Streaming Analytics Systems on GCP 日本語版
* 注: このコースは、本専門講座の旧バージョンの内容を更新して新たに作成したものです。
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
コースの購読を終了するにはどうすればいいですか？
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.