Git is a widely used version control system that allows developers to track changes in their code, collaborate seamlessly, and maintain a complete history of their project's evolution. Mastering Git is crucial for any software development professional, as it is an integral part of modern DevOps practices and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
This specialization is intended for individuals seeking to develop proficiency in Git and version control techniques.
This is a 3-course series. Through three courses, you will cover topics such as Git fundamentals, branching and merging strategies, collaboration workflows, advanced Git commands, and repository management, which will prepare you to handle version control challenges effectively in diverse development environments.
The course is designed from scratch, making it ideal for any individual who is new to version control systems. This course includes hands-on demos, practical exercises, quizzes, and high-quality theory content videos prepared by industry experts.
This course is all you need to gain a deeper understanding of Git and excel in managing version control for your software projects.
Applied Learning Project
The Complete Git specialization offers 23 hands-on demos covering essential Git functionalities and version control. Starting with Git installation on Linux and Windows, it guides users through configuration, basic operations, and setting up GitHub accounts. The course covers advanced topics like branching, merging, resolving merge conflicts, and rebasing, equipping learners to manage complex project histories. Integration with Visual Studio Code, IntelliJ, and Eclipse IDEs is also demonstrated. Additionally, the course explores using Git with GitLab and Bitbucket, including repository cloning, merge requests, and push/pull operations. By the end, participants gain a comprehensive understanding of Git’s core and advanced features, making the course ideal for both beginners and those seeking to enhance their version control skills in software development.