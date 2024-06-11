LearnKartS
Complete Git Specialization
Master Git for Software Development. Learn the skills required for any developer role involving Git, GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket and three main IDEs: Eclipse, VSCode, and IntelliJ.

Taught in English

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Core concepts of Git and version control.

  • Essential Git operations like cloning, committing, and branching.

  • How to efficiently handle merge conflicts.

  • Use GitHub, GitLab for managing remote repositories and collaborating with teams.

Skills you'll gain

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Git Fundamentals

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Initialization and configuration, working with repositories, and navigating the Git lifecycle

  • How to efficiently manage source code, collaborate effectively, and streamline your development process using Git

  • Critical impact of Git in maintaining and delivering software projects seamlessly

  • Concept of the HEAD pointer and its significance in Git

Skills you'll gain

Category: Github
Category: Source Codes

Branching and Merging in Git

Course 23 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn Git merging and branching

  • How to manage Git branches, master merge conflict resolution, and implement diverse merging tactics effectively

  • Integration of Git with popular IDEs, including Visual Studio Code, IntelliJ, and Eclipse

  • Gain proficiency in utilizing Git for version control within the Eclipse environment

Skills you'll gain

Category: Github
Category: Git Branch
Category: Git Flow
Category: Eclipse (Software)
Category: IntelliJ IDEA
Category: Branching And Merging

Git with GitLab and BitBucket

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

  • How to work with GitLab and Bitbucket

  • Create and manage branches using the GitLab and BitBucket interfaces

  • How to clone repositories, manage merge requests, and resolve conflicts

  • How to effectively synchronize and collaborate with team members by applying techniques to pull and push changes in GitLab

Skills you'll gain

Category: Gitlab
Category: Bitbucket
Category: Pull/Merge Requests

Instructor

LearnKartS
LearnKartS
3 Courses11 learners

Offered by

LearnKartS

