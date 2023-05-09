The Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization takes mid- to expert-level network engineers through the primary topics of network automation and programmability and prepares them for the NetDevOps environment. This Specialization serves as a well-rounded survey of topics and core skills that a network automation engineer should know to effectively deploy and operate a NetDevOps environment.
Completing this Specialization will help you prepare to operate as a network automation engineer with the skills needed to advance your career.
Applied Learning Project
We do not have any hands-on projects in this specialization curriculum. On Completion of this Specialization, you will be prepared to operate as a network automation engineer with the necessary skills needed to advance in your career. This Specialization serves as a well-rounded survey of topics and core skills that a network automation engineer should know to effectively deploy and operate a NetDevOps environment.