Cisco Learning and Certifications
Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization
Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals Specialization

Launch Your Career in Network Automation Engineering Fundamentals. This Specialization provides an overview and a primer for network engineers looking to start their journey in Network Automation.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

3,162 already enrolled

Specialization - 5 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(41 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • The issues network automation can solve, building a foundation for further mastery

  • The basics of NETCONF, RESTCONF, gNMI, and YANG modeling

  • How to script security topics with Ansible and Python

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Specialization - 5 course series

Introduction to Network Automation

Course 12 hours4.6 (25 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Network Planning And Design
Category: Python Programming
Category: Python Scripting
Category: network automation
Category: Automation

Using APIs for Network Automation

Course 23 hours4.7 (15 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Configuration Management
Category: Yet Another Markup Language (YAML)
Category: Jinja (Template Engine)
Category: network automation
Category: Ansible

Ansible for Network Automation

Course 33 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Docker
Category: CI/CD Pipeline
Category: Python Virtual Environments
Category: Devops
Category: Software Design

DevOps for Network Automation (NetDevOps)

Course 44 hours4.8 (12 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Json
Category: Xml
Category: Application Programming Interfaces (API)
Category: Yet Another Markup Language (YAML)
Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)

Introducing Model-Driven Programmability

Course 52 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Yang
Category: RESTCONF
Category: Netconf
Category: Representational State Transfer (REST)
Category: ncclient

Cisco Learning & Certifications
12 Courses22,493 learners

Cisco Learning and Certifications

