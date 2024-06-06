L&T EduTech
Piling Construction and practices Specialization
Mastery in Piling . Master Pile Foundation Design: From Concept to Construction Execution

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from L&T EduTech
Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction of Pile Foundation

Course 111 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Foundational knowledge of pile types and selection factors
Category: Competence in Bored Cast in Situ (BCIS) pile design for rocks
Category: Proficiency in Driven Cast In-Situ (DCIS) pile construction and design
Category: Capability in Under-Reamed pile execution and design
Category: Technical Expertise in Bored Cast in Situ (BCIS) pile construction
Category: Understanding of pile design terminology and code requirements

Precast & Advanced Pile Foundation

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Proficiency in precast driven pile design and construction
Category: Efficient pre-bored precast pile installation competence
Category: Expertise in Spun and Helical pile application
Category: Understanding of Steel Piles and Continuous Flight Auger (CFA) Piles

Grouping, Testing & Quality Control of Pile Foundations

Course 38 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Skill in assessing pile group settlement and predicting capacity.
Category: Ability to apply pile testing methods practically for validation.
Category: Mastery of Quality Assurance and Control in piling operations, ensuring Environmental, Health, And Safety compliance.
Category: Proficient in Software-Driven Pile Foundation analysis, particularly in utilizing PLAXIS 3D.
Category: Competence in recognizing and addressing challenges in pile execution, implementing effective remediation strategies.

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
53 Courses19,536 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

