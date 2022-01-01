No prior experience required.
Solving Complex Problems Specialization
Problem Solving Skills for Business and Innovation. Learn how to analyze, evaluate, and solve complex problems from all disciplinary perspectives
To solve complex problems, whether it is the challenge of developing a new product, or Einstein’s task of trying to explain how gravity worked - and literally everything else in between - it is not enough to take the problem and apply already existing skills. The skill that has always led to big breakthroughs in any field or industry is the skill of seeing something in a new way. That is the vital skill you will learn in this Coursera specialization.
From the very start of the specialization, your assignments will be geared toward tackling a complex issue of your choice which you face in your career path, industry, or field. Each phase of the course builds up to a briefing paper that analyzes, evaluates, and attempts to solve a highly complex problem. The specialization advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways and it fosters your own revolutionary new innovations.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Analysing Complexity
The first course of the specialization ANALYZING COMPLEXITY will teach you what unifying patterns lie at the core of all complex problems. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways.
Evaluating Problems
The second course of the specialization EVALUATING PROBLEMS will show you how humans think and how to utilize different disciplinary approaches to tackle problems more effectively. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways.
Creating Innovation
The third course of the specialization CREATING INNOVATION will teach you what is at the core of all innovations that solve complex problems and how to foster methods to make big breakthroughs possible. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways.
Solving Complex Problems Capstone
From the very start of the specialization, your assignments will be geared toward tackling a complex issue of your choice that you face in your career path, industry, or field. Each phase of the course builds up to a briefing paper that analyzes, evaluates, and attempts to solve a highly complex problem. Not only does this course teach you a skill set, but it puts you further down the road in understanding the problems of your chosen field. It advances your knowledge of your own field by teaching you to look at it in new ways. This is the CAPSTONE where the scaffolding of our problem solving and innovation skills will bear fruit in a series of preparatory assignments to make your briefing paper as effective as possible.
Macquarie University
Macquarie is ranked among the top one per cent of universities in the world, and with a 5-star QS rating, we are recognised for producing graduates who are among the most sought-after professionals in the world. Since our foundation 54 years ago, we have aspired to be a different type of university: one focused on fostering collaboration between students, academics, industry and society.
