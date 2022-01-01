About this Specialization

SOLVING COMPLEX PROBLEMS will teach you revolutionary new problem-solving skills. Involving lectures from over 50 experts from all faculties at Macquarie University, we look at solving complex problems in a way that has never been done before. This specialization uses the framework of Big History which synthesizes knowledge across the sciences and the humanities, and provides a powerful foundation to think and research in new ways. Big History has been embraced as an important global framework by the World Economic Forum (WEF). Presentations at WEF by Professor David Christian, one of the creators of this specialization, have included ‘Interdisciplinary Approaches to Solving 21st Century Challenges’ (Davos 2012), ‘Big History for Big Picture Thinking’ (Davos 2014), and ‘Big History, Big Decisions’ (Tianjin 2014). In 2015, the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos had four sessions devoted to Big History including three interdisciplinary ‘Big History, Big Future’ panels on cooperation, innovation, and global growth and stability. These interdisciplinary discussion panels were the inspiration for this Solving Complex Problems Specialization.
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Analysing Complexity

4.5
stars
135 ratings
41 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Evaluating Problems

4.7
stars
41 ratings
11 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Creating Innovation

4.7
stars
43 ratings
14 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Solving Complex Problems Capstone

4.5
stars
20 ratings
4 reviews

Macquarie University

