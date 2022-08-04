Aptly Logo

Aptly provides online education where technology disrupts. Aptly’s team of educators, digital marketers and instructional designers combine their experience from academia and the tech industry into hands-on, applied education programs. Together they have helped hundreds of thousands of students, employees and marketers gain the skills and knowledge to succeed in the digital economy.

Courses and Specializations

Marketing with TikTok
Marketing with TikTok Specialization

Anke Audenaert

Anke Audenaert

CEO & Co-Founder Aptly, Adj. Professor, UCLA Anderson School of Management
Aptly.co
https://www.facebook.com/aptlylearning
