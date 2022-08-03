Guide to Becoming a Cloud DevOps Engineer: Jobs, Certificates

Read this guide to learn about cloud DevOps engineer certificates, cloud DevOps jobs, qualifications, and how to build the skills to work as a cloud DevOps engineer.
You might be attracted to the idea of working as a cloud DevOps engineer for many reasons. Maybe you’re interested in the challenge of working in a fast-paced environment, or perhaps you’re attracted to the idea of working with cutting-edge software and cloud computing technologies. Whatever your reasons, you'll need to consider cloud DevOps engineer certificates and certifications to build your skills and knowledge. In addition, you’ll have to gain some experience to apply for cloud DevOps engineer jobs.
The 2021 Accelerate State of DevOps Report (SODR) found that 55 percent of respondents use a public cloud, up 5 percent from 2019. The data also showed that over 21 percent of companies use multiple cloud providers to leverage different infrastructures' benefits [1]. This rise in cloud usage underpins why the number of DevOps engineer roles is increasing and why DevOps, in general, is on the rise.
A cloud DevOps engineer is a professional specializing in developing and operating cloud-based applications and services. You'll manage and deliver cloud-based applications and services and the infrastructure that supports them.
As a cloud DevOps engineer, you’ll work closely with developers, operations staff, and other IT professionals to ensure the effective and efficient delivery of cloud-based applications and services.
The roles of cloud DevOps engineer and cloud engineer have some key differences. A cloud DevOps engineer is responsible for the development and operational aspects of a company's cloud computing infrastructure. They work with developers to ensure that applications are deployed and operated in a cloud environment. On the other hand, a cloud engineer is responsible for designing and implementing a company's cloud architecture and infrastructure.
To work as a cloud DevOps engineer, you need to have a strong understanding of both development and operations processes and integrate them seamlessly. You must also be well-versed in automation and have experience using various DevOps tools. Follow this guideline to become a DevOps engineer.
You need to learn the basics of DevOps. DevOps is all about automating the process of software development and delivery. This means learning how to use different tools and technologies to automate tasks. Once you understand the basics well, you can learn to work in a DevOps culture.
A DevOps culture values collaboration and communication between developers and operations teams. In a DevOps culture, everyone collaborates to streamline the software development process. This means everyone is on the same page regarding code changes, deployments, and testing.
The DevOps Institute Certification Exam will test your knowledge of DevOps concepts and practices. You'll need to invest time in preparation. You’ll discover that many resources are available to help you prepare, including online courses, study guides, and practice exams. You can also use the free resources, such as certification exam overviews and sample questions. With proper preparation, you can pass the exam and receive your certification.
As a cloud DevOps engineer, you need a strong understanding of cloud computing concepts to design, implement, and manage cloud-based solutions. You don't necessarily need a degree to become a cloud DevOps engineer, as some employers will look more at your work experience. A degree in computer science or a related field can give you the technical knowledge and skills you need to succeed in this role. Many employers prefer candidates with at least a bachelor's degree.
To be a cloud DevOps engineer, you'll need experience with the following technologies:
Public clouds, such as AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform
Automation technologies, such as Kubernetes or Jenkins
Configuration management tools, such as Puppet or Chef
Scripting languages, such as Python or Ruby
In addition to these technical competencies, you'll need strong workplace skills. You'll need to:
Be a strong communicator with excellent written and verbal communication skills
Be able to work in a collaborative environment, as well as independently
Have the ability to work in a fast-paced environment and meet deadlines
As a DevOps engineer, you'll need to be familiar with many tools. Some of the more popular tools DevOps engineers use include Puppet, Chef, and Ansible. These tools help automate various tasks, such as provisioning and configuring servers. In addition, DevOps engineers often use continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) tools, such as Jenkins and Travis CI. These tools help automate software development, making it easier to deploy code changes quickly and reliably.
Cloud DevOps job roles have many aspects. Different positions may also focus on specific tasks. As a Cloud DevOps Engineer, you might be responsible for the following duties:
Designing and implementing DevOps solutions on AWS
Working with development, QA, and operations teams to automate the build, test, and deploy process
Deciding on and putting into practice the safest and quickest method for getting code from development to production
Creating and maintaining deployment pipelines and infrastructure as code
Monitoring system performance and capacity utilization
As a DevOps engineer, you can expect to earn a good salary. Your pay depends on your level of experience and seniority. As an entry-level DevOps engineer, you can expect to make around $86,760 annually [2]. With a few years of experience, you can expect to earn about $119,500 annually [3]. If you have over five years of experience, you can expect an annual income over $135,000 [3].
Here are some cloud DevOps engineer opportunities and their average annual salary expectations you might see advertised on job websites:
1. Cloud DevOps engineer - $115,333 [4]
2. Senior Cloud DevOps engineer - $124,758 [5]
3. AWS/DevOps engineer - $123,957 [6]
4. Principal Cloud DevOps engineer - $140,233[7]
You can break into DevOps engineering with a little hard work and dedication. Start by researching the different aspects of cloud DevOps engineering. Read books, articles, and blog posts on the topic, then consider earning a cloud DevOps engineer certificate. Join online communities and forums to network with other professionals. Attend conferences and events to stay up-to-date with the latest trends. If you’re ready to do a course now, you might like to begin by taking Preparing for Google Cloud Certification: Cloud DevOps Engineer Professional Certificate offered by Google Cloud on Coursera.
professional certificate
Advance your career as an SRE & DevOps Engineer
4.8
(1,981 ratings)
25,562 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 5 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Google Compute Engine, Google App Engine (GAE), Google Cloud Platform, Cloud Computing, SRE Culture, Business Value, Organizational Culture, Disaster Recovery, Site Reliability Engineering, Continuous Delivery, Kubernetes, Jenkins (Software)
