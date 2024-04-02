Cybersecurity in the Retail Industry: 8 Entry-Level Jobs

From identifying threats to implementing protective measures, learn how cybersecurity professionals in entry-level positions help secure e-commerce platforms.
Cybersecurity is the proactive defense of networks, devices, and data against unlawful breach or malicious use. The overarching goal of cybersecurity, as outlined by the American cyber defense agency CISA, is assurance of information confidentiality, integrity, and availability [1].
But how does cybersecurity operate within the retail industry? Read on to discover entry-level cybersecurity roles that contribute to safeguarding digital retail ecosystems.
Possessing vast personal identifying information (PII), such as customer names and bank account numbers, makes retailers attractive targets for bad actors. Amid the widespread adoption of digital platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, e-commerce fraud saw a notable upswing.
Online shopping scams accounted for 38 percent of all reported scams in 2020, a substantial increase from the pre-pandemic figure of 24 percent [2]. While the scams plummeted post-crisis, the e-commerce industry remains susceptible to security breaches. For example, in 2022, the losses from online payment fraud surpassed $40 billion [2].
Now that you understand the repercussions of a cyberattack let's shift our focus to the catalysts that are propelling these attacks. Though not exhaustive, the following list summarizes the top risks affecting retail business organizations worldwide:
1. POS attacks
Point of sale (POS) attacks compromise physical transaction devices like in-store card payment machines. In these attacks, cybercriminals remotely deploy malware onto POS devices. Once the malware successfully infiltrates the POS device, the bad actors covertly intercept and extract customers’ banking details as transactions unfold.
2. DDoS attacks
During a DDoS attack, a network of bots (called a botnet) generates an influx of internet traffic on retail servers. The increased load impedes users' access to online retail services and could potentially result in the organization's website crashing.
3. Malware
Malware, in its various forms, such as worms, trojans, and rootkits, continues to adapt to bypass security protocols and exploit vulnerabilities in retail networks. Particularly damaging are advanced persistent threats (APTs), which capitalize on pre-existing malware.
4. Formjacking
Formjacking, also known as e-skimming, is a discreet assault where hackers insert malicious code into payment forms to access sensitive customer data. For example, forms requiring users to input their Social Security numbers present an opportunity for hackers to impersonate victims and engage in fraudulent activities like applying for a new credit card.
If you are contemplating a career in cybersecurity, here are some notable job roles worth considering:
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $103,771
As a cybercrime investigator, you partner with regulatory authorities, private citizens, and enterprises to obtain legal resolutions for online criminal activities. You play a crucial role in building strong cases by meticulously collecting, analyzing, and preserving evidence.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $115,152
In your role as a cloud security specialist, you design secure cloud systems, overseeing their construction and deployment. Your duties also encompass proactively monitoring and identifying vulnerabilities once the systems are operational.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $98,748
From pinpointing potential vulnerabilities within a firm's digital ecosystem to responding promptly in the event of a compromise, the role of a cybersecurity analyst is multifaceted. Beyond incident response, you may conduct risk assessments, perform in-depth analyses of threats, and provide comprehensive reporting to keep stakeholders informed.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $108,333
In your role as an intelligence analyst, you develop filtering programs to identify potentially harmful communications and security vulnerabilities. Furthermore, you play a part in producing reports with strategic recommendations, facilitating a proactive defense against continuously evolving cyber threats.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $93,410
As a SOC analyst, you are the first responder to cyber incidents, much like cybersecurity analysts. You could work closely with a firm’s cybersecurity engineers and security managers and report to a chief information security officer (CISO).
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $100,174
In the role of a malware analyst, your primary responsibility involves identifying and analyzing the delivery methods of malicious software such as bots, spyware, worms, and rootkits. After documenting your analysis, you may use reverse engineering to gather threat intelligence.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $122,586
Your key task as a digital forensic investigator includes examining computers, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices for signs of criminal activity. You also assist in identifying the methods used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information or disrupt computer systems.
Additionally, using specialized software, you help recover deleted data from hard drives, among other storage media.
Average annual US base salary (Glassdoor): $112,815
As a penetration tester, you perform authorized cyberattacks on company systems to unmask hidden security vulnerabilities. Besides creating comprehensive reports detailing newly identified security flaws, you also offer recommendations to help organizations enhance their network security.
*All annual base salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of March 2024 and does not include additional pay, such as commission and benefits.
A set career path to become a retail cybersecurity professional doesn’t exist, but the following steps can serve as stepping stones:
Although not always mandatory, employers often prefer job candidates with cybersecurity degrees. You can pursue a cybersecurity program at a college or university or opt for a computer science or information systems major as an alternative.
In case you already hold a bachelor’s degree or prefer a shorter commitment, consider investing in a bootcamp. The combination of intensive training, practical focus, and collaborative learning makes bootcamps an effective route for quickly transitioning into the workforce.
Engaging in industry experience opens doors to a distinctive learning environment where you connect theoretical knowledge with real-world challenges. Whether you’re a beginner or switching careers as an experienced professional, internships and volunteer roles are excellent pathways to gain relevant experience.
Certifications typically position you as a credible candidate for roles that demand a background in cybersecurity. This, in turn, can lead to higher annual pay. Below are a few industry-recognized cybersecurity certifications you can aim for based on your career path:
1. CompTIA Security+
Offered by the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), the CompTIA Security+ certification tests you on the fundamental skills necessary for carrying out core security functions and embarking on a career in IT security.
Expected average base salary: $84,000 [3]
2. CISM
The Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) certification from ISACA, formerly known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association, is designed to equip you with the skills to manage risks, establish robust governance, and proactively address security incidents.
Expected average base salary: $137,000 [4]
3. CISSP
The Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) credential, issued by ISC2 (International Information System Security Certification Consortium), is ideal for experienced security practitioners, managers, and executives seeking to validate their expertise in diverse security practices.
Expected average base salary: $127,000 [5]
