12 Jobs in High Demand

Learn which jobs are estimated to exceed the average growth rate in the next decade.
A high-demand job typically means that either there are more opportunities than qualified candidates to fill them, or that there will be more jobs available over the next several years. These types of jobs tend to have several benefits, including more competitive salaries, increased opportunities for advancement, and in some instances, even greater job security.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has estimated the job growth rate over the next decade for 324 occupations in the United States. Based on that projected data, we’ve compiled a list of 12 in-demand jobs that exceed the average growth rate of 9 percent and may be worth considering as you look for your next role.
We’ve organized the list below by job growth rate. As you’ll notice, many of the jobs fall within the health care and technology industries, both of which are among the fastest growing industries.
Computer managers oversee a company’s network and IT services, ensuring users can access required software and tools without interruption. In addition to developing short-term and long-term system plans, troubleshooting problems, and managing all network-related budgets, computer managers also stay up-to-date about new programs or technology in case they might be useful to purchase and implement.
Median salary (US): $151,150
Estimated job growth: 11 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree and over five years of experience
professional certificate
Launch your rewarding new career in tech. This program will prepare you with job-ready skills valued by employers in as little as 3 months. No degree or prior experience needed to get started.
4.8
(104 ratings)
4,678 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 8 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Networking/Cybersecurity Essentials, IT Fundamentals, Hardware/Software Setup, Technical Support, Cloud Computing, Information Technology, Customer Service, Ticketing Systems, Service Level Agreements, IT Service Management (ITSM), Troubleshooting, IT Career, Software Development Process, database management, Software Application Development, Computer Programming, Cloud Storage, Network Architecture, Networking Hardware, Computer Network, Wireless Networks, Information Security (INFOSEC), Cyberattacks, Application Security, Cryptography, security, Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Networking Setup, Software Configuration, Helpdesk Ticketing Systems
Paralegals support lawyers in a number of administrative ways, helping prepare research, documentation, and other important materials for briefs, cases, and trials. Thanks to the information they are responsible for collecting, paralegals must have a strong understanding of the legal system. Depending on the type of lawyer they work for, paralegals can specialize in an area of law, such as estate planning, corporate finance, or litigation.
Median salary (US): $52,920
Estimated job growth: 12 percent
Typical requirements: Associate degree
course
This course will give you a glimpse into six different areas of American law: Tort Law, Contract Law, Property, Constitutional Law, Criminal Law, and Civil ...
4.8
(4,184 ratings)
158,565 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
American Law, Common Law, Law, Constitution
Technical writers make it easier to use a variety of products and services by creating clear how-to guides, instruction manuals, and other materials to help users. More than needing to clearly communicate about technical matters, they need to have a firm understanding of the subject they’re writing about, such as technology or finance, in order to convey the necessary information accurately.
Median salary (US): $74,650
Estimated job growth: 12 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Web developers create websites for brands, companies, and clients. There are four main types of website developers: back-end, front-end, fullstack, and webmaster. Each category focuses on a specific aspect of building and overseeing a website. Website developers typically must know at least one programming language and have some understanding of fundamental design principles.
Median salary (US): $77,200
Estimated job growth: 13 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree
professional certificate
Launch your career as a front-end developer. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career and earn a credential from Meta. No degree or prior experience required to get started.
4.7
(137 ratings)
7,582 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 4 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, UI/UX design, React, JavaScript, Web Development Tools, User Interface, Front-End Web Development, Html And Css, Responsive Web Design, Test-Driven Development, Object-Oriented Programming (OOP), Linux, Web Development, Bash (Unix Shell), Github, Version Control, Debugging, React (Web Framework), Web Application, Application development, Web Design, User Experience (UX), Accessibility
Financial managers oversee a company’s finances, including their profits and expenditures. In addition to monitoring the money that flows in and out of a business, they strategize about larger financial decisions with the aim of achieving financial well-being for a company. Thanks to the nature of their work, financial managers need to be strong communicators, planners, and organizers.
Median salary (US): $134,180
Estimated job growth: 17 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree plus five years of experience
Interested in learning more about financial management? Check out the University of Illinois’ Financial Management specialization on Coursera. Over eight months, you’ll learn about the fundamentals of strategic financial planning.
Medical assistants provide support in doctor’s offices, hospitals, and other medical facilities. They are often the first to interact with a patient, taking their medical history and facilitating a smooth visit, which can include submitting prescriptions to area pharmacies and explaining medications to patients. Medical assistants may also perform basic lab tests, collect lab specimens, and perform a range of duties to help doctors, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners.
Median salary (US): $35,850
Estimated job growth: 18 percent
Typical requirements: High school diploma and training or professional certificate
Learn more: 15+ High-Paying Jobs that Don’t Require a Degree
Software developers code and create software, apps, and make updates to existing interfaces, ensuring that everything runs smoothly. They work behind the scenes to design and build the programs people use everyday on their computers and mobile devices. Software developers need to know a programming language and have an understanding about what users need from a specific piece of software in order to create a useful and impactful product.
Median salary (US): $110,140
Estimated job growth: 22 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree
professional certificate
Kickstart your career in application development. Master Cloud Native and Full Stack Development using hands-on projects involving HTML, JavaScript, Node.js, Python, Django, Containers, Microservices and more. No prior experience required.
4.5
(1,665 ratings)
8,281 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 14 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Cloud Native, Devops, Iaas PaaS Saas, Hybrid Multicloud, Cloud Computing, Cascading Style Sheets (CCS), Html, Git (Software), JavaScript, Cloud Applications, Distributed Version Control (DRCS), open source, Version Control Systems, Github, NoSQL, Cloud Infrastructure, Json, React (Web Framework), Node.Js, IBM Cloud, Kubernetes, Docker, Containers, Openshift, Data Science, Python Programming, Data Analysis, Pandas, Numpy, Application development, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Django (Web Framework), Database (DBMS), SQL, Serverless Computing, Microservices, Function As A Service, Web Application
Market research analysts are a key part of a company’s market strategy because they investigate and provide actionable insights when it comes to competitors, customers, and new markets. Market research analysts also develop new ways of collecting data to help them understand what customers want, what competitors offer, and where a new product or service could potentially fit. Their work entails a combination of strong mathematical and analytical skills alongside critical thinking and clear communication.
Median salary (US): $65,810
Estimated job growth: 22 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree
professional certificate
Launch Your Career in Marketing Analytics. Build in-demand skills and gain credentials to go from beginner to job-ready in 5 months or less. No degree or prior experience required.
4.6
(903 ratings)
21,870 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Marketing Strategy, Data Analysis, Marketing Mix Optimization, Statistics for Marketing, Advertising Effectiveness Evaluation, Marketing, Digital Marketing, Python Programming, Tableau Software, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Analysis, Linear Regression, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Marketing Mix Modeling, Marketing Plan, A/B Testing, Meta advertising, Social Media Marketing, Ads Manager, Marketing Science, Facebook Advertising
Substance abuse counselors work closely with people who are struggling with a substance abuse disorder, such as drugs or alcohol. They may meet with patients individually or in groups to assess the issue and provide treatment that strives to modify behavior and help patients recover. Because substance abuse counselors spend a lot of time investigating why an issue arose in the first place, they must be empathetic listeners as well as critical thinkers.
Median salary (US): $47,660
Estimated job growth: 23 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree
Learn more: Your Guide to Social Work Degrees
Health services managers work behind the scenes in health care administration to keep doctor’s offices, hospitals, and other provider locations organized and on task. Their job is to make sure everything operates smoothly so that patients can receive timely care and providers can effectively do their jobs. Health services managers often need to have a developed understanding of not only the medical system, but also the legal and financial systems (like insurance) that impact health care.
Median salary (US): $104,280
Estimated job growth: 32 percent
Typical requirements: Bachelor’s degree and around five years of experience
Statisticians are problem-solvers who use data, mathematics, and other statistical information to identify a range of solutions. They often work for companies, either as full-time employees or consultants, using their analytical skills to understand business-related issues and determine the best outcome. Statisticians can apply their skill sets to a number of industries.
Median salary (US): $93,290
Estimated job growth: 33 percent
Typical requirements: Master’s degree
specialization
Practical and Modern Statistical Thinking For All. Use Python for statistical visualization, inference, and modeling
4.6
(2,444 ratings)
60,959 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 3 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Python Programming, Data Visualization (DataViz), Statistical Model, Statistical inference methods, Statistics, Data Analysis, Confidence Interval, Statistical Inference, Statistical Hypothesis Testing, Bayesian Statistics, statistical regression
Nurse practitioners are advanced in their field, having achieved higher education than a registered nurse in order to consult with and diagnose patients. Nurse practitioners work in a variety of health care specializations, including pediatric, psychiatric, and women’s health. Nurse practitioners must complete significant clinical training in order to work more closely with patients and be strong communicators and critical thinkers.
Median salary (US): $116,670
Estimated job growth: 45 percent
Typical requirements: Master’s degree
specialization
Patient-Centered, Relationship-Based Nursing Care. By the end of this specialization, you will be able to practice a patient-centered, relationship-based approach to nursing that utilizes a variety of integrative healing modalities.
4.9
(98 ratings)
304 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 7 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
integrative healthcare, wellbeing, patient-centered care, improved symptom management, evidence-based practice, symptom management, healthcare, Stress Management, Pain Management, whole-person care, Mindfulness, integrative medicine
Learn more: 9 Jobs for Better Work-Life Balance
While a high-demand job doesn’t always correlate with job security, the two can be closely related, meaning that a job with a good deal of projected growth can offer some amount of security. By 2030, the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company estimates that automation will disrupt 400 million jobs [1]. Over the course of the pandemic, jobs in technology and finance grew while roles in tourism, construction, and retail declined [2].
As automation continues to disrupt jobs and industries, replacing workers, it can be useful to move into a career path or industry that is projected to experience high growth and remain in-demand. Beyond security, other benefits of high-demand jobs include:
Higher salaries
Faster advancement
Less competition for available jobs
Build important skills for a number of high-demand jobs with a Professional Certificate. On Coursera, you’ll find certificates in project management, UX design, social media management, and data analysis from industry leaders like Google and Meta. Plus, you can learn at your own pace and on your own schedule.
1. McKinsey & Company. “Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained, https://www.mckinsey.com/featured-insights/future-of-work/jobs-lost-jobs-gained-what-the-future-of-work-will-mean-for-jobs-skills-and-wages.” Accessed June 24, 2022.
2. Coursera. “Global Skills Report, https://pages.coursera-for-business.org/rs/748-MIV-116/images/coursera-global-skills-report-2021.pdf.” Accessed June 24, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.