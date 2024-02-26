What Does an Actuary Do? 2024 Career Guide

Actuaries play a key role in strategic planning for industries like insurance. Explore what you can expect if you choose to work in this position, including the average salary and career path to get started.
An actuary uses statistics and math to calculate and manage financial risk. They estimate the likelihood of future events and then recommend how to avoid them. Actuaries help to manage risk for businesses like banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. They often use data science and modeling techniques to show these outcomes. Executives will then use the information to develop policies and strategic plans.
Actuaries use databases and statistical software to calculate the likelihood of a particular event occurring, the cost of that event, and if the insurance company has the funds available to cover claims. They tend to work in teams with other professionals, such as data scientists or accountants, and help calculate premiums.
Many actuaries work for insurance agencies, although you may also find jobs with:
Private corporations
Government
Educational and financial institutions
Labor unions
Nonprofits
Retirement firms
As an actuary, you might have a specific concentration, such as casualty, life, health insurance, or pensions. Actuaries who work for insurance companies review and calculate insurance rates for different population sets. Actuaries working with pensions also train in law and help determine the pension payments for employees planning to retire.
The specific roles and responsibilities of an actuary vary based on the industry you work in, but some typical tasks include the following:
Creating, maintaining, and analyzing custom projection models
Developing policies and strategies to protect a company from financial risk
Coordinating with other professionals to gather accurate and valuable data
Estimating the likelihood and cost of an event, such as a natural disaster
Using spreadsheets to track and report on data projections
Using statistical skills to create analytics and charts
Reporting on findings to executives and other employees
Actuaries require strong mathematical skills, a love of learning, and various technical and workplace skills. Technical skills represent the practical aspects of your role, while workplace skills contribute to how productive you are in a work environment. Some specific skills that are helpful for success include:
Analytical and problem-solving
Programming languages and database skills
Experience with insurance and financial policies
Proficiency in calculus, statistics, and probability
Collaboration
Integrity, honesty, and a strong work ethic
Due to artificial intelligence’s (AI’s) ability to consume massive amounts of data and then create conclusions based on that date in seconds, actuaries are on the cusp of seeing the entire industry revolutionized by this new technology. Rather than manually inputting data into databases and then drafting conclusions, actuaries can turn this time-consuming process over to AI software. This allows actuaries to focus on the more high-level parts of their job, including recommendations, risk management, and business development.
According to data from Lightcast™, the annual salary for actuaries averages $127,586.26 [1]. This figure is significantly higher than the average across all US jobs, which was $63,795.13, according to 2022 data from the US Social Security Administration [2]. In addition to solid earning potential, the job outlook is also bright. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, actuary jobs will grow 23 percent through 2032, which is significantly faster than the average for all jobs [3].
To become an actuary, you’ll need to pursue higher education and certifications that demonstrate your ability to successfully meet the expectations of the role. In addition to a four-year degree, you’ll need an average of seven years of experience to have the opportunity to sit for the actuary exams. It can take up to 12 years to become an actuary.
Once you’ve become an actuary, you have options to continue growing in the role or progress into other career paths that also use statistics and math skills. Some of these roles include consultants or senior accountants before moving into a job in finance as a director or planning manager.
To become an actuary, you’ll need a bachelor's degree in subjects like mathematics, statistics, actuarial science, or business. You can also pursue this career with a degree in liberal arts or economics because it doesn’t require a specialized degree. Instead, it’s helpful to approach your education in terms of the skills and information you want to develop.
Once you’ve graduated, you’ll need to gain experience in an entry-level position or internship. Often, actuaries start in a trainee role and gain knowledge by working under senior-level actuaries. While working as a trainee, your employer may likely fund the training and exam fees required for you to become certified.
Certification is required to work as an actuary. Here are two organizations that offer certifications to obtain:
The Society of Actuaries (SOA) certifies actuaries who want to work in fields like health insurance, investments, and finance.
The Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) certifies actuaries in the property and casualty field.
It can take as many as seven years for an actuary to prepare and successfully pass the associate-level exam and several years after to earn credentials at the next level.
The number of exams you’ve passed will likely influence your salary and job title. Passing more exams as you gain years of experience is critical for increasing your earnings and progressing through your career as an actuary.
If you’re interested in working with pensions, you’ll need to become licensed. You may explore your options from the US Department of Treasury and the US Department of Labor’s Joint Board for the Enrollment of Actuaries.
