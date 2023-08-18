What Is High Fidelity?

Learn about the role of high fidelity as a part of the coding and design process in the UX design world.
High fidelity refers to a computer-based prototype that closely matches the final design of a website or product. As a user experience (UX) designer, your responsibility is to ensure that the content and style of the high-fidelity prototype matches the final product as closely as possible. The visual details of the high-fidelity design are important to ensure the connection to the final product.
The visual details build on a low-fidelity design and provide potential clients with a more complete picture of what the final product should look like. By using icons, color, and actual content, the high-fidelity design allows the developers to understand what still needs edits or updates before the final product is ready.
Wireframes, integral tools to UX designers, refer to skeletal designs that allow the developers to test out prototypes and fix any errors before the majority of the coding work begins. As the high-fidelity design fills in the real elements and details from the low-fidelity wireframe’s placeholders, the UX designers are able to test and improve the code’s functionality and gather feedback early on in the design process.
Using real content in a high-fidelity prototype allows the developers and the client to visualize how the final product will actually appear. It also allows for a click-through of the site or interface that will create a more realistic user experience.
While high-fidelity designs can ensure a more well-rounded idea of the final product, they can be time-consuming and require a highly skilled UX designer to complete. The more visual detail, the longer it will take to create a mockup of a high-fidelity design. As a UX designer, you will be working closely with clients to ensure you are executing their vision for various graphic design products. A high-fidelity design will place more responsibility on you to create and may result in less creative input from the client. However, high-fidelity designs create the truest representation of the website or interface while still allowing for feedback and improvements.
In comparison, a low-fidelity wireframe is more cost-effective and quicker to complete, which is useful if you and your client are on a tight budget or timeframe. The low-fidelity design only conveys an initial idea of what the website may look like, using placeholders instead of real content.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
