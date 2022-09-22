How to Get a HubSpot Certification: Guide + Benefits

A HubSpot certification is a globally recognized credential that professionals obtain for three main reasons:
Updating skills in digital marketing, sales, customer support, and more
Demonstrating expertise in a particular HubSpot skill set
Enhancing a resume, portfolio, LinkedIn profile, or job application
HubSpot Academy, HubSpot’s official resource for taking courses and getting certified, offers 25 certifications spanning different professional roles, software functions, and experience levels. Refer to the table below to explore the range of HubSpot Academy’s certifications.
|Beginner
|Intermediate
|Advanced
|Marketing
|Inbound Marketing, Digital Marketing, Digital Advertising, Platform Consulting∙, HubSpot Reporting∙, SEO, Inbound∙, Email Marketing, HubSpot Partner Solutions∙, HubSpot Marketing Software
|Inbound Marketing Optimization, Social Media Marketing, Growth-Driven Design, Content Marketing
|Contextual Marketing
|Sales
|Revenue Operations, Platform Consulting∙, HubSpot Reporting∙, Frictionless Sales, Sales Management, Inbound∙, Sales Enablement, HubSpot Sales Software, Inbound Sales, HubSpot Partner Solutions∙
|—
|—
|Service
|Platform Consulting∙, HubSpot Reporting∙, Service Hub Software, Inbound∙
|—
|—
|Web design
|—
|Growth-Driven Design∙
|—
|Web development
|HubSpot CMS for Developers
|Growth-Driven Design∙, Growth-Driven Design Agency
|—
∙These certifications apply to more than one HubSpot content category.
HubSpot is a digital marketing industry leader that offers customer relationship management (CRM) software to help companies generate leads, align marketing and sales teams, improve sales enablement, and boost ROI.
According to Statista, HubSpot was the marketing automation solution US industry professionals chose most in 2021 with 29 percent market share, outperforming Adobe Experience Cloud, Marketo, Active Campaign, and others [1].
In this section, you’ll find breakdowns of three HubSpot certifications for beginners listed as popular on HubSpot Academy and that learners worldwide are searching for on Google. The most popular certifications are in sales and marketing strategy.
We’ve included what you’ll learn, the course format, and length for each certification. Use these breakdowns as a model for your research process.
What you’ll learn: how to create engaging content, nurture leads, optimize marketing processes, use automation and AI tools
Course format: 7 lessons, 24 videos, 7 quizzes
Length: 4:54 hours
What you’ll learn: the foundations of inbound marketing and the flywheel model, how to create a company purpose and set goals
Course format: 6 lessons, 15 videos, 4 quizzes
Length: 2:02 hours
What you’ll learn: the fundamentals of email marketing, how to use HubSpot’s free email marketing tool
Course format: 9 lessons, 28 videos, 9 quizzes
Length: 3:18 hours
What you’ll learn: how to develop a content strategy, use a content creation framework for producing consistent and effective content, repurpose content, promote content, analyze content performance
Course format: 12 lessons, 54 videos, 11 quizzes
Length: 7:24 hours
What you’ll learn: how to develop an inbound social media strategy, perform social media listening and monitoring, build relationships on social media
Course format: 8 lessons, 38 videos, 29 quizzes
Length: 4.05 hours
What you’ll learn: how to identify which leads to contact, earn leads’ trust and attention, understand buyers, run sales calls and presentations
Course format: 5 lessons, 22 videos, 5 quizzes
Length: 3:12 hours
What you’ll learn: how to evaluate and improve your site’s SEO, build backlinks to increase your site’s visibility, use insights from keyword research
Course format: 6 hours, 26 videos, 5 quizzes
Length: 2:47 hours
In addition to the fact that HubSpot skills and certifications are globally recognized, there are several career benefits to getting certified, as explored below:
Having a HubSpot certification can make it easier to get employers’ attention. As of August 2022, companies are posting job openings on LinkedIn, Glassdoor, and Indeed and listing HubSpot certifications (or experience) as a preferred or required qualification.
Job titles include: Inbound Marketing Manager, Vice President of Customer Success, Sales Support Specialist, HubSpot Admin, HubSpot Technologist, B2B Social Media Specialist, Digital Account Manager
Companies include: Robert Half, North Carolina State University, University of Tennessee, HubSpot, and Amazon Web Services
Industries include: higher education, media, branding and marketing, software, educational services, green tech, and more
Completing the courses for a certification exam exposes you to the experience and perspectives of HubSpot expertise. Instructors for HubSpot Academy’s certification courses specialize in different content areas, such as conversions, automation, and developer content.
As HubSpot updates its software continually, certification courses and exams will change to reflect HubSpot’s latest features and functionality. The courses and exams are an opportunity to build and maintain cutting-edge CRM skills.
HubSpot Academy allows you to showcase your expertise with certificates and badges. After completing a certification, you can download the certificate and badge, embed them on a website, add them to your LinkedIn profile and email signature, and share them on your social media profiles.
Displaying HubSpot certificates or badges can visually enhance your online presence and make your expertise easily recognizable to employers.
HubSpot certifications can open up a variety of career opportunities, including:
Getting a job that requires experience with HubSpot or a certification in a content area
Becoming a HubSpot solutions provider or partner, so that you can provide consulting, tech implementation, or hands-on services to companies and teams on how to get the most out of HubSpot
Becoming a certified HubSpot trainer, so that you can deliver trainings to companies and teams
Applying your HubSpot skill set to growing your own business and improving experiences for your customers
As of August 2022, there are over 200,000 HubSpot certified professionals. To start your certification journey and join them, follow the steps below.
Become familiar with HubSpot by signing up for a free HubSpot account and familiarizing yourself with the platform’s features and functionality. That way, you can choose the path that aligns with your passions and career goals.
Sign up for a HubSpot Academy account and explore the certifications in your content area, such as marketing, sales, or customer service.
Select a course and enroll. Once inside your Academy account, you can view the course breakdown, download a study guide, and peruse other courses in your content area.
The cost for all HubSpot certification courses is free.
Complete all lessons and quizzes to learn core principles in your content area and tactics for success.
Pass the certification exam. At the end of each course, you’ll find an exam to test your knowledge. Each exam has a passing score (number of questions you need to answer correctly), time limit to take the exam, and a policy for retaking the exam.
Earn your certificate. After passing the certification exam, you’ll be able to view, download, and embed your certificate to showcase your new credential.
Keep your certification active by taking a recertifying exam before the expiration date.
It’s important to note how long your certifications remain active. For example, the Inbound Marketing certification remains active for 25 months, while the Sales Software certification remains active for 13 months.
Taking online courses can be a great way to build skills in HubSpot, get to know the platform, prepare for a certifying exam, and discover career opportunities. Explore these options:
HubSpot certifications can be valuable credentials for many career paths in sales, marketing, customer service, and beyond. You may find in your job search that employers list HubSpot certifications as required or preferred qualifications. To determine the value a HubSpot certification can offer you, research certifications related to your area of interest to find out what skills you’ll learn and how these align research job listings in your desired industry and role.
The time it takes to get HubSpot certified depends on each certification course outline and the time you devote to taking a course. HubSpot Academy lists each certification course format—number of lessons, videos, quizzes, and the total number of hours of material included. Review course listings and your schedule to estimate how long it will take to complete a certification.
