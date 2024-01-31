What Is Physical Security?

Explore what physical security is, why it’s important, and how to maintain it.
Physical security refers to the measures and controls used to protect physical assets within an organization. This might include people, hardware, software, data, and networks. You can maintain physical security by restricting access to places or networks, creating protections against environmental hazards, or increasing security monitoring.
Physical security is important because it protects people, equipment, and facilities from harm. Physical security can be thought of as the first layer of protection against potential threats, keeping unauthorized people away from sensitive information and places. While some organizations limit physical security to the front door, you can layer physical security measures and safeguard against several types of threats. These layers work together to create a safer physical environment, decreasing risks to the business, organization, individuals, and information.
You can layer physical security in multiple ways. Some common types of physical security measures employed within an organization include:
You can put access restrictions in place to limit who is able to enter certain areas, including spaces that may contain protected equipment and information. You can achieve this by using locks, security guards, key card systems, biometric systems, or other methods. If a breach occurs, there should be lockdown controls and an alarm system to indicate the compromised state of the building.
Install surveillance systems like video cameras to monitor the premises and detect suspicious activities. These systems can serve as both a deterrent and a means of recording evidence in the event of an incident.
Protection against natural disasters such as fires, hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes can be critical in certain areas. This can involve elevated floors, fire suppression systems, data backups, and building reinforcements.
To ensure you are adequately protecting your company, security systems should be regularly tested. This can also act as a “test run” for companies to assess how they respond to security threats and what areas they may need to improve upon. If procedures do not run smoothly during testing, organizations can implement new policies in case a real event occurs.
