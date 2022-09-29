Rehabilitation Counselors: What They Do + How to Become one

Rehabilitation counselors support individuals with disabilities and help them live independent, personally fulfilling lives. Pairing knowledge of different disabilities with empathy and patience, rehabilitation counselors have the ability to change their patients’ lives for the better.
If you’re considering a health care career that allows you to work directly with clients and positively impact their lives, then you might consider a career in this meaningful profession.
In this article, you’ll learn more about rehabilitation counseling, what counselors do, and where they work. You’ll also learn how much they make, how to become one, and find suggested courses to help you get started today.
Rehabilitation counselors help people with disabilities live independently. Trained to work with those with mental, emotional, physical, or developmental disabilities, rehabilitation counselors confidently support and guide their clients through such important tasks as taking care of themselves and working a job.
Rehabilitation counselors work with clients from all age groups and a wide range of backgrounds, such as elementary school students or retired veterans. The sensitive nature of their work, consequently, means that they must also possess patience, empathy, and strong communication skills to ensure that their clients receive the best possible care.
The wide range of clients that they work with means that a rehabilitation counselor’s duties can vary from one day to the next. Nonetheless, some of their most common duties include:
Assess a client’s needs, health, education, skills, and abilities.
Design client treatment plans with the help of other relevant professionals, such as doctors and therapists.
Coordinate medical and therapeutic services for clients.
Ensure that clients receive the appropriate resources to assist them with their disabilities.
Educate employers and other organizations about a client’s conditions to ensure their needs are met within the environment.
Teach clients about their disabilities to help them better understand their conditions and how they might impact their lives.
Advocate for client rights in a range of workplace and personal settings.
Maintain detailed client records to track and improve treatment plants.
Rehabilitation counselors can work in a wide variety of environments. Some of the most common work environments include community rehabilitation services centers, nursing homes, government facilities, hospitals, schools, and within a client’s home. The exact environment you can expect to work within will likely depend on the kind of clients with whom you work.
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the median annual salary for rehabilitation counselors in May of 2021 was $38,560, lower than the median salary of $45,760 for all US occupations that year [1]. However, Glassdoor puts the average salary for rehabilitation counselors slightly above the national median salary at $47,399 a year [2].
The exact amount that you can expect to earn will vary based on your work experience, educational qualifications, and geographic location.
The job outlook for rehabilitation counselors is positive.
According to the US BLS, the number of rehabilitation counselors is expected to grow by 11 percent between 2021 and 2031, adding approximately 9,900 new jobs each year. Overall, this is much higher job growth than the 5-percent job growth the BLS projects for all occupations over the next decade [1].
There are many other job titles that rehabilitation counselors can be called. While some of these positions perform the exact same duties as one another, others might have slightly different responsibilities. Some of the most common alternative job titles for rehabilitation counselors include:
Vocational rehabilitation counselors
Rehabilitation consultant
Independent living specialist
Job placement specialist
The path to becoming a rehabilitation counselor is defined by education, work experience, and developing the right skills. Here’s what you should consider when pursuing this impactful career:
Typically, rehabilitation counselors must possess a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling or a related field, such as social work or psychology. While some employers might consider applicants with a bachelor’s degree, most will prefer applicants with a graduate degree. Employers who hire bachelor's degree holders will likely give them fewer responsibilities and a more junior position.
Some states might require you to become licensed in order to practice professionally. Before applying to any jobs, check your state’s guidelines to see if you need to pursue licensure.
If you work in a state without any license requirements, you might still consider gaining a relevant license or rehabilitation counselor certification as these can have a positive impact on your job prospects and earning potential.
Rehabilitation counselors offer care to some of the most vulnerable populations. As a result, it’s important to hone your interpersonal skills to ensure that you can provide the best possible help to those with disabilities. Some of the most important skills you might consider honing include:
Communication
Empathy
Patience
Problem-solving
Rehabilitation counselors have rewarding careers centered around helping others. That responsibility, though, requires constant learning to ensure that you provide the best possible care. If you’re considering a future as a rehabilitation counselor, then you might take a flexible, online course through Coursera.
Stanford’s Palliative Care Always Specialization develops skills in symptom management, goals of care, and effective communication to improve the quality of life for patients and families suffering from serious illnesses.
specialization
Integrate palliative care into your daily practice. Master complex communication skills and learn tools to screen for palliative needs and offer basic palliative care.
4.4
(57 ratings)
1,841 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Transition to Hospice, Palliative Care, Supportive Care, Symptom Assessment and Management, Effective Communication, Self-Care, Communication, Psychosocial Support, Goals of Care/ACP, symptom management, patient-centered care, Symptom Assessment, Survivorship, Spiritual Distress, Hospice, Caregiver Support, Child Guidance, Advance Care Planning
US BLS. “Occupational Outlook Handbook: Rehabilitation Counselors, Summary, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/community-and-social-service/rehabilitation-counselors.htm.” Accessed September 20, 2022.
Glassdoor. “How much does a Rehabilitation Counselor make?, https://www.glassdoor.com/Salaries/us-rehabilitation-counselor-salary-SRCH_IL.0,2_IN1_KO3,27.htm.” Accessed September 20, 2022.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.