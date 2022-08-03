What Is a Salesforce Administrator? And How to Become One

Salesforce is a company that designs cloud-based software to help businesses generate more leads, close more deals, drive sales, track and analyze data, and offer superior customer service. Salesforce offers a suite of products, called Customer 360, that connects sales, service, marketing, IT, and commerce under one system so that everyone within an organization can access customer information and use it to perform duties.
A Salesforce administrator is someone who has passed a certifying exam and is qualified to function as an advisor for getting the most out of the Salesforce CRM platform. Salesforce administrators typically work with company stakeholders to customize the platform, support users within the company, and forge a connection between business and technology.
A Salesforce administrator’s role is multifaceted. Below is a list of tasks you might be responsible for as a Salesforce admin:
Creating dashboards for individual users
Staying current on new Salesforce tools, capabilities, and updates
Maintaining the platform
Fixing bugs
Training users
Automating processes
Setting up workflows
Integrating third-party apps
The Salesforce platform has a wide range of uses and Salesforce administrators can work in a variety of industries, including healthcare, legal services, construction, insurance, human resources, non-profit organizations, and government.
According to Glassdoor, the average Salesforce administrator salary in the US is $87,310, which includes a base salary and additional pay such as cash bonuses, commission, and profit sharing [1]. As of July 2022, Glassdoor lists more than 700 Salesforce admin job openings in the US [2].
Roles related to Salesforce administrator include:
Salesforce architect: partners with businesses to translate their needs into a technical solution and design data models for integrating Salesforce
Salesforce developer: writes software on the Salesforce platform and is responsible for building and modifying applications
If you’re ready to explore a career as a Salesforce administrator, follow the steps below to unlock more possibilities along your career path.
Gaining experience with this platform can enhance your skills and demonstrate your job readiness to employers. Gain Salesforce experience by:
Taking Salesforce courses, such as the Salesforce Sales Operations Professional Certificate
Getting a Salesforce internship or entry-level job
Joining an online Salesforce community, such as Trailhead, Salesforce’s learning platform, and connecting with other Salesforce professionals
To be considered for most Salesforce administrator positions, you will need to pass the Salesforce Certified Administrator exam. This exam tests your skills in configuration and setup, using the object manager, lightning app builder, sales and marketing applications, and more.
As you gain experience and become a Salesforce certified administrator, the next step is to look for jobs and start applying. Start by identifying your career goals and the kind of lifestyle you want, to focus your efforts.
Then, scour job sites like Glassdoor and Indeed to discover job openings. Review each Salesforce administrator job description carefully to discover if the tasks, responsibilities, required qualifications, and salary align with your career goals. Make sure your resume is up-to-date with your experience, certifications, and skills.
