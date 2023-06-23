How to Set up a Google Business Profile

Learn how to create a Google Business Profile, section by section, including how to request access to an existing business profile if it is your business.
A Google Business Profile (formally Google My Business) is a way to promote your business via Google Maps and search pages. It allows customers to find your business and leave reviews and helps your business rank higher in local searches.
Anyone can set up a Google Business Profile and verify the business as their own, and it’s completely free. When you’ve completed this tutorial, you will know how to create a Google Business Profile for your business.
You’ll find several steps to successfully create and verify a Google Business Profile. Here is a short rundown:
Create a Google account.
Head to the Google Business Profile page.
Search for your business name.
Select your business type.
List your business.
Choose a category.
Agree to the Terms of Service and Google Privacy Policy.
Verify your business.
Add business hours, if relevant.
Add messaging (optional).
Describe your business.
Add photos of your business.
Let’s look at these steps in more detail.
You may already have a Google account, but if you don’t, you’ll need to create one as the first step. If you are creating a new account, use your business email domain if you have one, although this is not a requirement.
[google-business-profile_step-1; Alt text: Google create an account page]
Head to the Google Business Profile page and click the Manage now button.
Check whether your business name has already been listed by entering the name of your business. It is possible that someone else has listed your business. If this is the case, you can claim ownership of the business by clicking Request access and following the steps to Submit the form.
If your business is not already listed, you can list it now by clicking Add your business to Google.
Identify what type of business you manage. You can select one or more of the following options:
Online retail: A business where customers can purchase products through a website
Local store: A business where customers can visit the business in person
Service business: A business that makes visits to customers
This next set of steps is where you list all the details of your business, including name, address, and category. The exact details you're asked to enter might change based on the type of business you identified in Step 4. For an online business, this would include your business website, category (which you can change later as your business grows), business address, and phone number.
List your business under a category to make it easier to find. You can change this later as your business grows and develops, but to start with, make sure you pick a category that describes the nature of your business from the drop-down list. Click Next.
In order to get your business listed across Google, you'll need to agree to Google's terms and conditions. You'll also have the option to opt into receiving news and tips about optimizing your Business Profile.
Google will need to verify that you manage the business. You'll have several options for how to verify, including getting a code sent to your phone via text or voice call. If you're not ready to verify, you can select Verify Later. Once you've selected a verification method, click Next.
If your business is only open during certain hours, you can identify them here. Toggle which days of the week your business is open and enter the open and closing time for each day, then click Next. If your business doesn't have set hours, you can select Skip instead.
As a business manager, you have the option of letting your customers message your business on Google for free. Toggle this option on or off, then click Next.
Let your customers know more about your business. You might want to mention what you offer, the history of your business, and what sets the business apart from its competitors. This description should not exceed 750 characters.
Show off your products or services to your potential customers by adding images. These could show up on Google Search and Maps, so make sure they're photos you own the rights to and are comfortable displaying publicly.
If you find that your business is already listed, Google has a process to request ownership of the business profile. Following the steps above, at step three, click Claim this business and then Continue. To request ownership click Request Access and then Submit. Google sends an email to the current profile owner who can sign it over to you. If you don’t hear back in three days, you may be able to claim the profile by following the steps in your request email that you receive during the process.
Are you looking for effective ways to market your business online, or looking to work in digital marketing or e-commerce? Build foundational skills to get a job or launch your own business with the Google Digital Marketing and E-commerce Professional Certificate on Coursera. Learn at your own pace from experts at Google from anywhere with an internet connection.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.