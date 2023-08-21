What Is Typography?

Learn about the importance of typography and how the style, size, and spacing of certain typefaces impact the overall message and design of a print or digital document.
Typography is the style and appearance of text and is a design element used as a tool by graphic designers. As a design principle, typography is the use and manipulation of typefaces to create an end product that is understood and easily read by viewers.
When choosing a typeface, designers consider factors like readability, hierarchy of content, and how fonts work together. Using text as a form of visual expression can alter and impact a document's entire message and tone. Typography is the practice of selecting and using text in a meaningful and impactful way.
Typeface refers to a specific style of font. Every style of font, or typeface, has variations in appearance that set it apart from other typefaces. You may hear a typeface called a font family since all of the text within a specific typeface has the same characteristics. When choosing a typeface, consider the qualities of the font to ensure that it aligns well with your message and does not distract readers. Consider common typeface styles:
Serif: Serif fonts feature small strokes called serifs that are attached to the main part of a letter. These strokes are sometimes referred to as “feet.” Fonts in serif style tend to convey a classic, traditional tone.
Sans-serif: Sans-serif translates to “without serif,” meaning that the letters lack the strokes attached to them, as you’ll see with serif fonts. The style tends to communicate a modern, clean tone.
Display: Sometimes called decorative, these typeface styles are typically used stylistically for effect or as a design element on their own. Display fonts are more impactful when used in headlines or other small pieces of text where you want to draw attention.
Script: Script fonts resemble human handwriting. These fonts have fluid, flowing strokes with no breaks between characters. They can add a feeling of luxury or retro style to your creations.
Typography is an art. Every time text is placed on a page, consider the user experience and what the message conveys to the viewer. Text can be a distraction if not used with intention and thought. When creating a document with text, try to adhere to these principles of typography:
Use no more than two to three complimentary fonts on one document.
Ensure optimal readability, using sufficient white space, line spacing, and appropriate text size.
Decorative fonts are best when used sparingly—for example, in headlines.
Sans-serif fonts tend to read slightly better on screens than serif.
Try not to exceed more than 60 characters per line of text.
