What Is a Milestone?

Written by Coursera • Updated on

Milestones help keep projects on track by measuring progress in a project schedule.

[Featured Image]: Project Manager, sitting at a desk, going over the milestone schedule for the latest project with a team member.

A project milestone is a marker or checkpoint that indicates a major goal, event, or task within a project’s lifecycle. Typically, project milestones are used to mark the beginning or end of the phases within a project, which allows stakeholders to project plan effectively and assess a project’s progress as it’s being undertaken. Milestones are often used as a scheduling tool to identify when a major goal should be accomplished and to plan the steps, resources, and actions required to accomplish it. 

There are many benefits to using milestones in project management. In addition to providing a method for charting a path to completing a project, project milestones also allow stakeholders to measure project progress, clarify the project phase in which they’re working, and identify potential bottleneck issues. A milestone schedule provides stakeholders with an overview of the major events within a project without overwhelming them with all the details of the tasks required to complete it. This overview can be critical to providing a big-picture view of the project and ensuring everyone is on the same page. 

Milestone example

Project milestones are most often used to indicate the beginning and end of a project’s phases, but can also be used to indicate any notable date, task, event, or deliverable that must be achieved. Some common examples of project milestones include: 

  • Reaching a specific number of sales (e.g., 500 sales) 

  • The roll-out date for a product or service, such as a software update or product launch 

  • A particular deadline (e.g., the last day of a fiscal quarter)

  • A major achievement, such as completing a phase within a product’s development 

Learn more about project milestones from project management experts at Google:

video-placeholder
Loading...
A project milestone is an important point within the project schedule that indicates progress and usually signifies the completion of a deliverable or phase of the project. These are significant checkpoints in your project, and keeping track of them helps ensure that your project is on schedule to meet its goals.
Google
Project Planning: Putting It All Together
Google

4.8 (8,291 ratings)

 | 

240K Students Enrolled

Related terms

Get started in project management

Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role with the Google Project Management: Professional Certificate on Coursera. Practice strategic communication, problem-solving, and stakeholder management through real-world scenarios, all at your own pace. 

Written by Coursera • Updated on

This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.

Develop career skills and credentials to stand out

  • Build in demand career skills with experts from leading companies and universities
  • Choose from over 8000 courses, hands-on projects, and certificate programs
  • Learn on your terms with flexible schedules and on-demand courses

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Career Paths Articles

Popular Resume & Cover Letter Articles

Popular Interviewing Articles

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder