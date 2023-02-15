Guide to Understanding the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Learn about product lifecycle management and how you can apply it to your business and how to know when it’s time to retire a product from the market.
Product lifecycle management (PLM) is the evolution of a product from start to finish. Some organizations use product lifecycle management as an umbrella term for a variety of functions, but it’s typically used for the entire life of a product.
The product lifecycle management team oversees product development as it progresses through the stages. The product’s growth is closely monitored to track data and progress with PLM technology and software so that necessary adjustments can be made.
If you like solving problems while leading a team, working through and understanding the different stages of product development, product lifecycle management is a great option to consider.
Read more: A Look at Product Lifecycle: Management, Tools, Careers
As a product lifecycle manager, you’ll need to know the stages of product life from ideation to retirement. The product lifecycle management process involves careful research and planning before a product’s launch.
Product lifecycle management is the life of a product, from conception, manufacturing, marketing, and to the retirement of its marketing life. It’s a process that’s applied to a majority of physical or digital products.
The first stage is concept and design, where a product is defined in terms of market gaps, consumer needs, and market research. You’ll also set goals for your new product and how it’ll be achieved.
Stage two looks focuses on the product’s development, prototype, tests, and producing something that is ready for market introduction. This allows you to receive feedback from future customers and how you can improve the product before the official launch.
A product’s introduction to the market is stage three. At this stage, a project manager or team will monitor how consumers receive the product and how it’s selling. When the product has been on the market for a while, its growth is measured to ensure a balance between supply and demand. It’s also important to watch the competition to remain relevant in the market.
At the maturity stage, sales may have slowed or are beginning to slow. Before retiring a product from the market, the product manager will look for ways to improve marketability.
The end-of-life stage is the final stage and refers to when a product is no longer selling. The product may have new features added to make it more attractive, or it might be time to discontinue it and reduce the price of the remaining inventory.
One of the benefits of project lifecycle management is that it helps to determine if a product is worth pursuing and if it will be marketable and profitable. A PLM plan can help to increase productivity and reduce the time it takes to get a product to market.
Careful planning can also help eliminate waste and minimize company risks. It also allows companies to understand when a product has reached the end of its lifecycle and when it’s time to focus on new innovations.
The fundamental elements of PLM are important for bringing all information into one place so everyone who needs access to it can do so easily. Among the elements are:
Management of documents pertaining to the product
Maintaining a central repository
Project task assignments
Workflow management
Change management
While there’s no specific career path to becoming a product lifestyle manager, you do need to have experience, knowledge, qualifications, or certifications in the product management and product development field.
Many product lifecycle managers hold a bachelor’s degree, although an associate degree is a minimum requirement for the Certified Associate in Product Management (CMAP) certification.
While there is no designated degree for product lifecycle management, some colleges and universities offer closely related courses. Some of the available programs include product design engineering, engineering management, manufacturing engineering, and technology management.
Along with programming languages such as JavaScript and Python, you should have knowledge of business case development. Sales and analytical skills are also needed for product lifecycle management careers.
Transferable skills from any former employment unrelated to PLM may also be relevant and useful, such as communication, problem-solving, and leadership, which are essential to the role
If you don’t have experience in product lifecycle development, taking courses can give you credentials to add to your resume. Even if you do have experience, taking courses to show continued professional development is looked at favorably.
Technical skills, as well as leadership skills to be a product lifecycle manager, so have a look for courses to enhance these highly relevant skills.
Two certification programs are available from the Project Management Institute (PMI) that have educational and work experience requirements. Take a look at the certifications available.
Certified Associate in Project Management (CAPM): Offered by the Project Management Institute (PMI), the requirements for certification include a high school diploma and an associate degree. To sit for the exam, you need to complete 23 hours of project management education.
Project Management Professional (PMP): To qualify for the exam, you need a four-year degree, 36 months of experience leading projects, and 35 hours of project management education or training. As an alternative, a candidate can possess a high school diploma and an associate degree along with six months of experience leading projects and 35 hours of project management education or hold CAPM certification.
Read more: CAPM vs. PMP: Which Is Best for You? Next steps
If you’re considering a career as a product lifecycle manager, why not explore some certificate courses to gain more knowledge and skills in product lifecycle management?
You can learn about product lifecycles and product planning and the foundations of product management from Google with courses on Coursera. A great starting point on your journey into project management careers is The Basics for Success found on Coursera.
If you’re still undecided if project management is right for you, try an introductory course to see if it's something you’d like to pursue.
professional certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
4.8
(73,328 ratings)
983,292 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Organizational Culture, Career Development, Strategic Thinking, Change Management, Project Management, Stakeholder Management, Business Writing, Project Charter, Project Planning, Risk Management, Task Estimation, Procurement, Quality Management, Project Execution, Coaching, Influencing, Agile Management, Problem Solving, Scrum, Effective Communication
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.