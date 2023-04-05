What Is a Recruiter?

A recruiter is a professional that works to match qualified individuals with specific open positions at an organization. It’s a recruiter’s job to review a candidate’s job experiences, negotiate salaries, and work with the hiring employers to make sure the fit works well for both parties. It’s also a recruiter’s job to stay on top of job trends, industry outlooks, and what qualities and skills companies are on the lookout for when hiring new employees.
Recruiting is the process of trying to enlist someone to take on a job or a particular set of responsibilities. A recruiter will work to find candidates for positions that need to be filled by appropriately skilled and talented employees. Recruiters help find job applicants and source candidates to fill in-demand positions in industries such as technology, finance, retail, professional services, education, government, and nonprofits.
These were the positions that recruiters worked to fill most, according to a 2018 LinkedIn report [1]:
Business analyst
Cloud architect
Data scientist
DevOps engineer
Enterprise account executive
Front-end engineer
Sales development rep
Senior brand manager
Senior financial analyst
Senior software engineer
Senior tax associate
System administrator
According to Glassdoor, the average annual base pay for a recruiter in Canada is $52,530 [2]. Salaries and job outlook vary widely by location. According to the Government of Canada Job Bank, recruiters have a “Good” job outlook in Alberta, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan, while several areas are “Undetermined” [3].
Many terms are pertinent to recruitment work. Below you will find some frequent terms to help you become familiar with the terminology used throughout a recruiter’s career.
|Term
|Definition
|Active candidate
|Someone who is actively seeking a new job
|ATS
|Applicant Tracking System, an automated technology solution that allows companies to keep track of a multitude of candidates and their applications through metrics and keyword searches
|Blind screening
|When the name and gender of an applicant is removed from an application when it’s screened for an opening
|Candidate pipeline
|A database a recruiter keeps of qualified candidates for various positions
|C-level suite
|Executive-level managers that have titles that mostly begin with “C,” such as chief executive officer (CEO), chief financial officer (CFO), chief information officer (CIO), and chief operating officer (COO)
|HR generalist
|A human resources manager in a company that handles many of the employee experiences and needs, such as training, onboarding, and employee relations
|Job description
|A listing of the responsibilities and duties of a role
|Job posting
|A public announcement or ad for an open position or job written to attract potential candidates
|Requisition load
|A formal document from an organization or department manager that outlines the justification for a new employee
|Talent
|A skilled candidate for a job
A recruiter’s tasks and responsibilities can vary depending on the company and the individuals that need to be matched. Some typical tasks and responsibilities of a recruiter include:
Writing and posting job openings
Finding and contacting potential job candidates
Pre-screening job candidates
Helping candidates write resumes
Presenting a candidate to an employer or hiring manager
Setting up interviews between candidates and employers
Negotiating salaries, responsibilities, and titles
There are also different types of recruiters that work in various settings. These include:
In-house or corporate recruiters work for one company on staff, typically in human resources, and are responsible for filling open jobs at the company. In-house recruiters may also collaborate with outside agency recruiters.
Headhunters work at a recruiting agency and with with various companies to fill open roles.
Sales recruiters focus on filling positions in sales roles of different levels.
Legal recruiters fill openings in law fields and may specialize in types of law.
Executive recruiters work at an executive search firm to fill high-level executive positions—generally at the C-level or higher—at various companies.
Sports recruiters help athletes and teams find and sign positions in professional or post-secondary institutions.
Pharmaceutical recruiters hire candidates to fill positions in the pharmacy business.
You may be naturally curious and inquisitive about a person’s background and love to help people figure out their talents and where they can apply them. Being a recruiter will put those people skills front and centre. It’ll also be a good idea to have the following skills as a recruiter:
Interviewing and communication skills are critical because a recruiter needs to conduct phone and in-person interviews with prospective employees for jobs.
Negotiating skills are important because a recruiter needs to be able to work with both the hiring manager and the potential candidate for a fair salary, job title, and job responsibilities.
Persuasive skills are necessary for a recruiter to convince a candidate to consider an opening or an offer. A recruiter often has to persuade a hiring manager to interview a potential candidate for a job opening as well.
Human resource knowledge includes a broad scope of valuable skills, such as knowing how to manage, onboard, and incentivize employees, and give performance appraisals.
Technological skills are usually necessary as finding job candidates in modern times typically requires working knowledge of social media platforms, job search websites, and online postings.
When you work as a recruiter, you’ll connect people to jobs that fit their interests and passions and help companies find employees to help achieve their goals. You’ll have the chance to meet people from all walks of life and get an inside look into several different industries.
If this sounds like a good fit for you, here's how to get started:
A university degree or college diploma will generally make you more competitive for recruiter positions. Though there’s no coursework requirement, focusing your studies on business administration, psychology, industrial relations, or another personnel management-focused area can help you build the skills you need to be successful in roles where you will be working in environments with many different types of people.
In many positions, a professional certification such as the Certified Human Resources Professional (CHRP) certification may be required. This will depend on the region and regulatory authority.
Though a degree can make you stand out against other candidates, it’s not a requirement. Some employers can waive formal degree requirements if you have a few years of work experience in a related field. However, it is important to ensure you have all certifications required by regulatory authorities in your area. When looking to enter this field without a degree, look for entry-level recruiter openings or related office roles like administrative assistants to get your foot in the door and build related experience.
Being a recruiter exposes you to numerous careers and industries and can familiarize you with human resources issues. You'll also sharpen your communication and people skills, which can set you up to make career transitions to marketing or other human resource positions—both of which are among the most common jobs for former recruiters to transition into, LinkedIn reports [4]. An experienced recruiter who has established contacts might also choose to start an independent recruiting consultancy or business as well.
If you are passionate about helping people find fitting jobs, keeping on top of industry and job trends, and learning how various organizations operate, take the next step into a new career as a recruiter. Learn more about finding and hiring the right people with Recruiting, Hiring, and Onboarding Employees from the University of Minnesota on Coursera. Upon completion, you'll have a shareable certificate for your resume.
