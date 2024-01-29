What Is a White Hat? The Ethical Side of Hacking

When you think of hackers, you might envision the villains you've seen in movies who break into computers to steal data. But all hackers aren't bad. To find out more, learn what it takes to become a certified ethical hacker.
The term white hat refers to an ethical hacker whose job involves hacking into computer systems to detect security risks. The term and its definition derive from old movie westerns, where the law-abiding heroes always wore white hats. Unlike those who break into computers to destroy or steal data, white hat hackers have good intentions.
When a company needs to test its information system’s security, it hires white hats to attempt to hack information systems. This ethical hacking process helps detect vulnerabilities in a system. Depending on the company you work for, your duties as a white hat hacker might include:
Reversing engineering malware and viruses
Analyzing attacks and security incidents for their root causes
Scanning a target network with vulnerability scanners
Designing plans of attack to try and exploit (and then patch) vulnerabilities
Providing technical support
Reviewing and updating documentation
The demand for ethical hackers is higher than ever in both private and public sectors.
There are many types of private sector companies that need stringent security for their information systems. Examples include:
Financial institutions like banks, credit card companies, and mortgage companies
Technology companies
Educational institutions
Aerospace companies
Cell phone companies
Health care businesses
Utility companies
Large retail and wholesale establishments
Entertainment and media companies
Artificial intelligence (AI) companies
Ethical hackers who want a government job might work for the Communications Security Establishment, the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, or the Canadian Security Intelligence Service. These are just a handful of government agencies that hire white hats to secure their information systems.
Some common job titles for ethical hackers in the private and public sector include:
Data security analyst
Data security manager
Network administrator/manager
Network security consultant
Penetration tester
Security engineer
Vulnerability assessor
There are two types of skills that help with job performance: technical skills and workplace skills. Technical skills are learned through training or education, while workplace skills are those that involve your personality or work ethic. To become a white hat, plan to develop a unique combination of technical and workplace skills, including:
Computer programming skills
Databases and networks
Cryptography (study of encryption and decryption)
Web applications and wireless technologies
Problem-solving
Organization
Communication
Ability to remain calm in high-pressure situations
Although some white hat hackers develop their expertise from working with computers, many have bachelor's degrees as well. Degrees that might benefit ethical hackers include:
Computer science
Computer engineering
Information technology
Cybersecurity
When you're ready to apply for a position as a white hat, you'll likely need a strong working knowledge of operating systems like Linux, Kali Linux, and Windows and extensive experience writing code. Types of scripting and programming languages to learn and master include:
ASP
C
C++
HTML
JSP
JavaScript
PHP
Python
SQL
You may not need a master's degree to get a job as a white hat hacker. But if you have an undergraduate degree in a field like math, physics, computer science, or engineering, you can go on to get a Master of Science in Cybersecurity.
This program may offer opportunities to develop a deep understanding of cyber security principles, practices, and techniques. A full-time student might obtain a master's degree in cyber security in one to two years.
If you aren't interested in going to college, one way that you can pick up valuable ethical hacking experience is by joining the Canadian Armed Forces and advancing up a cybersecurity or intelligence track. Another bonus of joining the military is the security clearance you'll likely get while you're there. This is a valuable asset to many public and private sector employers when it's time for you to move on from the military.
If you're hoping to work as an ethical hacker, certifications can give you a chance to show employers that you have those skills. The Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) Certification offered through the EC-Council (International Council of E-Commerce Consultants) is one of the most respected and comprehensive certifications in the industry.
This program is globally recognized, and participants who complete it might get top positions as ethical hackers. To enroll in the course, you must have at least two years of experience in information security and pass a pre-enrollment exam. The CEH exam costs $1,199USD and retakes cost $450USD. Applying to take the exam costs $100USD. The class focuses on these topics and more:
Cryptography
Enumeration
Firewalls
Footprinting
Honeypots
Latest trojans, worms, and viruses
Penetration testing
Server hacking
Session hijacking
Social engineering
SQL injection
Part of the process of getting this certification is agreeing to the EC-Council's code of ethics, stating that participants of the program must always protect intellectual property and promise never to engage in malicious hacking activities.
As with most jobs, your salary as an ethical hacker depends on your level of education and experience. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for an ethical hacker in Canada is $91,447 (January 2024) [1].
Start building the skills you need to become an ethical hacker with the IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Professional Certificate. Learn from field experts and get a hands-on experience with industry tools and real-world case studies, all at your own pace. Upon completion, gain a shareable Professional Certificate to include in your resume or LinkedIn profile.
