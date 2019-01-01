Caltech Logo

Caltech is a world-renowned science and engineering research and education institution, where extraordinary faculty and students seek answers to complex questions, discover new knowledge, lead innovation, and transform our future. Caltech's mission is to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education. We investigate the most challenging, fundamental problems in science and technology in a singularly collegial, interdisciplinary atmosphere, while educating outstanding students to become creative members of society.

Grant J. Jensen

Grant J. Jensen

Professor of Biophysics and Biology; Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Biology and Biological Engineering
Jaksa Cvitanic

Jaksa Cvitanic

Mike Brown

Mike Brown

Professor
Planetary Astronomy
S. George Djorgovski

S. George Djorgovski

Professor
Astronomy
