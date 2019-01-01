Advance your data science career with a degree that fits your life

More than 16,000 students are already enrolled in degree programs on Coursera offered by top-ranked universities like the University of Michigan, the University of Illinois and more.

Get promotion ready with a Master’s in Data Science

Ready to take the next step in your data science career? Graduates with a master’s degree make $81,848 a year on average and experience less unemployment than those with a bachelor’s degree or an associate degree [1].

Every degree on Coursera is offered by a world-class university, meaning you don’t have to quit your job or relocate to earn the same credential you would receive if you attended on campus. 

Master of Applied Data Science

University of Michigan

Degree

With Coursera, top data science degrees are designed to fit your life

Coursera partners with top universities to create affordable learning programs that make degrees more accessible for everyone. Throughout the program, you will be able to attend online lectures from anywhere and interact directly with professors and other students in the program. With tuition well below most on-campus degree programs, online degrees on Coursera are designed to allow students to invest in their education and increase their earning potential post-graduation.

Learn more about data science degrees on Coursera, and see if a master’s degree is the right next step for your career.

“I feel great that I got the opportunity to work with one of the best universities on my own schedule. It will elevate my life, and my family’s life, as I grow my career into the latest technology trends” Himanshu Shah, Graduate from the University of Illinois’ Master of Science in Data Science, offered on Coursera.

[​1] https://www.bls.gov/emp/chart-unemployment-earnings-education.htm

