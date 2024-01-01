Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with these ✨FREE✨ courses!

South Asian Religions & Ecology
Yale University
Chinese Characters for beginner 汉字
Peking University
Let’s Read! Learning Japanese through Science & Technology-1
The University of Tokyo
Words Spun Out of Images: Visual and Literary Culture in Nineteenth Century Japan
The University of Tokyo
Science and Technology in the Silla Cultural Heritage
Pohang University of Science and Technology(POSTECH)
Monetary Policy in the Asia Pacific
The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology
East Asian Religions & Ecology
Yale University
Indigenous Religions & Ecology
Yale University
Asian Environmental Humanities: Landscapes in Transition
University of Zurich