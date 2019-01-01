Start Learning with Illinois Computer Science

Accelerated Computer Science Fundamentals
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Cloud Computing
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Data Mining
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Deep Learning for Healthcare
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Hands-on Internet of Things
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Choose your path
Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS)
Fortune ranked University of Illinois as the #1 best online Master’s in Data Science program in 2022. With the MCS-DS, you’ll gain core competencies in machine learning, data mining, data visualization, and cloud computing. You can also dive into interdisciplinary data science courses offered in cooperation with the Department of Statistics and the top-ranked School of Information Sciences.
Master of Computer Science (MCS)
The University of Illinois offers a separate, more flexible track for students who are eager to explore several advanced topics in computer science as part of their degree program. This track is ideal for learners who want to build skills in at least four core areas of computer science, choosing from topics that include artificial intelligence, database and information systems, interactive computing, software engineering, scientific computing, and high-performance computing.