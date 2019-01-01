Start Learning with Illinois Computer Science

Earning your Master of Computer Science (MCS) or Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS) with the pioneering University of Illinois faculty is an ideal way to launch and advance a successful data science or computer science career. You don’t have to wait to get started — you can try out an open course, or MOOC, online and begin learning today.

Earning your Master of Computer Science (MCS) or Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS) with the pioneering University of Illinois faculty is an ideal way to launch and advance a successful data science or computer science career. You don’t have to wait to get started — you can try out an open course, or MOOC, online and begin learning today.

Choose your path

Master of Computer Science in Data Science (MCS-DS)

Fortune ranked University of Illinois as the #1 best online Master’s in Data Science program in 2022. With the MCS-DS, you’ll gain core competencies in machine learning, data mining, data visualization, and cloud computing. You can also dive into interdisciplinary data science courses offered in cooperation with the Department of Statistics and the top-ranked School of Information Sciences.

Master of Computer Science (MCS)

The University of Illinois offers a separate, more flexible track for students who are eager to explore several advanced topics in computer science as part of their degree program. This track is ideal for learners who want to build skills in at least four core areas of computer science, choosing from topics that include artificial intelligence, database and information systems, interactive computing, software engineering, scientific computing, and high-performance computing.

