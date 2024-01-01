Learn in-demand, high-income, transferable job skills for ✨FREE✨ →

Project Management Essentials
Howard University
Course
Rated 4.9 out of five stars. 19 reviews
Beginner Level
From Excel to Power BI
Knowledge Accelerators
Course
Rated 4.4 out of five stars. 381 reviews
Beginner Level
Successful Negotiation: Essential Strategies and Skills
University of Michigan
Course
Rated 4.8 out of five stars. 19201 reviews
Beginner Level
Introduction to Communication Science
University of Amsterdam
Course
Rated 4.7 out of five stars. 1841 reviews
Budgeting essentials and development
Fundação Instituto de Administração
Course
Rated 4.5 out of five stars. 251 reviews
Intermediate Level
The Strategy of Content Marketing
University of California, Davis
Course
Rated 4.5 out of five stars. 4435 reviews
Intermediate Level