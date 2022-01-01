IBM
Watson is a supercomputer that’s designed to replicate a person’s ability to answer questions. It uses artificial intelligence to find solutions. Although developers initially conceived of this question-answering computer system to see if it could correctly solve Jeopardy! questions, they soon realized the supercomputer had applications far beyond the world of game shows. It can even function as its own search engine — but how? It’s programmed with over 6 million logic rules that it utilizes for processing about 200 million pages’ worth of information to find answers when someone poses a question. Watson represents a new frontier in machine learning.
Researching how IBM's Watson works, what roles it can serve and how its related services work in apps provides you with the basics you need to know before you move onto more intricate concepts in artificial intelligence. This supercomputer is a powerful model of the ways artificial intelligence can work for us. With an understanding of Watson in your proverbial toolkit, you’ll be better equipped to pursue a career as a computer scientist or use IBM Watson Analytics to provide new insights into information for industries as varied as retail and healthcare.
Learning Watson can lead to a career working with artificial intelligence, and AI and deep learning can keep you engaged and pursuing revolutionary concepts and outcomes each and every day. A variety of careers provide the introduction to AI that you’re looking for, too. Data analyst careers will have you working with the data and details computers need to process in order to “think” and determine outcomes the way a person would. A job in the field of user experience, which helps refine products so they’re easier for consumers to use, might see you integrating AI features into those products to make them more helpful. Traditionally, AI also involves plenty of software engineering, and this type of career in the computer science field may have you developing the programs that AI tools need to function.
Whether you’re interested in learning specifically about working with Watson or plan to use your new knowledge about the supercomputer as a springboard into a future career working with artificial intelligence, our online courses provide engaging materials and valuable support to help you achieve your goals. An introductory course on Watson can help you get familiar with the basics of how the supercomputer works and how you can apply its artificial intelligence principles to build smart apps. And if you’re already working as a data scientist, taking our online classes can build confidence as you learn to automate deep learning and apply your understanding of machine learning to prototype new AI models. Whether you’re just getting started or are already experienced with AI concepts, online courses help you explore your curiosity and learn marketable skills at your perfect pace.