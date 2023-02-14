22 ways to improve your communication skills in the workplace

Learn how to improve your verbal and non-verbal communication skills, from body language to eye contact to active listening skills.
Improving your communication skills in the workplace and your personal life includes verbal and non-verbal communication. Follow these 22 tips for improving your communication skills, from body language to eye contact to active listening skills.
Communication skills are essential to positive professional and personal relationships. When you interact with your family, make a presentation at work, or address a problem with your boss, you use communication skills.
While it’s easy to think of communication simply as talking, there’s a lot more to it. Everything from your facial expressions and word choice, to presentation graphics and tone of voice, plays a part in your communication with others. Learn about the critical areas for improving your communication skills and 22 helpful tips for becoming a more effective communicator.
We're communicating any time we transfer information from one place to another via voice, written words, visuals, or non-verbal gestures. We use our communication skills in a variety of ways in our personal and professional lives, in conversations, emails and written documents, presentations, and visuals like graphics or charts.
Improve your relationships with your manager and coworkers
Build connections with customers
Help you convey your point quickly and clearly
Enhance your professional image
Encourage active listening and open-mindedness
Help advance your career
Research provides a snapshot of employee perspectives on communication in the workplace. Consider these facts [1]:
1. The pandemic increased the number of remote workers, and in turn, 33 per cent of employees now find communication more of a struggle.
2. Only 20 per cent of workers say their business is efficient due to a lack of communication.
3. As many as 65 per cent of workers say they waste time in meetings.
4. Poor communication is cited as the cause of 35 per cent of businesses losing an employee.
5. The majority of employees—95 per cent—say their business could improve its communication skills.
Communicating effectively in the workplace is a practised skill. While communication comes more naturally to some, everyone can improve their workplace communication skills. To do so, you need to understand the importance of listening, monitor non-verbal communication, elevate your verbal communication, enhance your written communication, and spend some time on visual communication. These 22 tips provide actionable steps you can take to improve all areas of workplace communication.
If you’re presenting an idea or having a meaningful talk with your supervisor, take some time to prepare what you’ll say. By organising your thoughts, your conversation should be clearer and lead to a more productive interaction.
Proofread and eliminate anything that strays from your message as you prepare your thoughts. One of the best ways to improve communication is to work on creating concise and clear conversations, emails, and presentations.
Use your smartphone to record yourself giving a presentation or practising a tough conversation you need to have with a teammate about their lack of participation. Review the recording and look for places to improve.
Keep your listeners engaged in the conversation. Effective communicators ask questions and encourage participation. An interactive conversation is an ideal way to keep everyone’s attention.
course
In order to have a successful professional life, you have to be able to communicate with the people you work with. You have to be able to communicate with ...
4.8
(67 ratings)
4,541 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Listening Skills, People Management, Soft skills, Communication, Organizational Conflict
Take time to create a thoughtful response. Often, you feel obligated to respond quickly, but it’s important to take a moment to compose your thoughts so you can have a meaningful conversation.
Before ending a conversation, take a moment to ask a few follow-up questions and then recap the conversation. You can finish by explaining the next actionable steps.
Keep a straight posture, avoid slouching, and use natural hand gestures when you speak. Make eye contact with everyone who’s listening to you. It can be helpful to move around the room, too, when space allows. It can help listeners feel more included.
During a conversation or presentation, try to hold a person’s gaze in four- to five-second intervals before looking at another person. You can also use natural hand gestures while you speak, which can help you feel more confident and look people in the eye.
When you finish communicating, you want your audience to feel you've respected their needs, and they, in turn, will more likely form respect for you. To earn that respect, thank them for their time, keep your presentation within its set timeframe, and keep your jokes appropriate and to a minimum.
Elevating your communication skills is something to work on every day. Consider making a communication to-do list with a few things you’d like to work on for the day, like recognising body language, asking follow-up questions, or practising active listening.
When you’re in a professional setting, it’s necessary to keep your emotions in check. If you have trouble managing your emotions, take a moment for a few deep breaths before speaking or writing an email. Take a moment alone at your desk or a break outside when possible.
Improving additional workplace skills like problem-solving, collaboration, and time management can also enhance your communication efforts. These skills require listening, patience, and organisation, which all play a role in sound communication.
To aid in your conversational improvement, work to eliminate fillers like “um,” and “ah.” Start listening for these fillers so you can use them less and convey more confidence when you speak. Often these phrases are used to fill the silence, which is a natural part of conversation, so try to embrace the silence rather than fill it.
Small talk is its own conversation challenge. To provide inspiration, focus on topics included in the FORD method: family, occupation, recreation, and dreams.
When you can, include stories in your communication. A story helps keep your audience engaged and makes it easier for people to relate to the topic.
course
This course offers a proven framework for crafting and delivering impactful presentations. In the professional world, academic settings, or public life, ...
4.8
(1,944 ratings)
272,820 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Confidence, Presentation, Speech, Public Speaking
Part of being an active listener is asking relevant questions and repeating pieces of the conversation to show that you understand a point. Listening makes communication a two-way street.
As you’re working to improve your communication skills, ask for feedback and be receptive to it. Asking your colleagues for feedback can help you pinpoint challenges and demonstrate a commitment to your job. Try incorporating the feedback into your next chat, brainstorming session, or video conference.
Listen without judgement. That’s the goal of every conversation, but especially if you hear responses that are unexpected or different than you anticipate. Listen to the person openly, be mindful of your body language, and don’t interrupt.
Communicating well means being fully present. Put away anything that can distract you, like your phone or tablet. It shows others that you’re respectfully listening and helps you respond thoughtfully to the conversation.
Your communication should change based on your audience. Just as you personalise an email, personalise all of your communication. Your message, tone, and body language, for example, should be authentic yet adapted if you’re talking with your manager as opposed to talking with an intern.
course
Great speakers focus on voice, nonverbals, eye contact, body language, and storytelling to captivate their audiences. Moreover, as a leader, it is possible ...
53 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Slides, Presentation, Expression, Nonverbal Communication, Preparation
Use the acronym BRIEF (background, reason, information, end, follow-up) to help guide your conversation. Think of it as a conversation outline meant to keep you on track.
Consider the feelings of others as you speak with them. Part of having a meaningful conversation is being empathetic to others. If you try to put yourself in their shoes, you can better understand how to help.
course
This course is a multi-media exploration into important intra- and interpersonal skills required for Emotional Intelligence. Professors Sanchez-Burks and ...
4.8
(121 ratings)
25,365 already enrolled
INTERMEDIATE level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Becoming a better communicator often means focusing on improving in each of the four main areas of communication. This means focusing on listening skills and non-verbal communication, practising emotional awareness, building empathy and professionalism, and developing questioning skills. Let's take a closer look at each area.
To communicate well, you need to listen. Give a person your full attention, hear what they’re saying verbally and non-verbally, and consider their thoughts. As an active listener, you can develop strategies that help you ask follow-up questions and gain clarity on someone’s thoughts.
The message a person communicates isn’t just spoken. It’s non-verbal too. To improve communication, you need to pay attention to your and the other person's body language, tone of voice, eye contact, posture, and facial expressions. Verbal communication and body language must be in sync to convey a message clearly.
Improving communication means working toward emotional intelligence, or a keen understanding of your emotions and the emotions of those around you. You need to identify emotional situations, be aware of your feelings, show empathy, and keep your feelings in check.
To create a two-way flow of communication, it’s important to develop questioning skills. When communicating with someone, ask succinct questions that can clarify the conversation’s main points.
Further enhance your communication skills with Improving Communication Skills, part of the Achieving Personal and Professional Success Specialization from the University of Pennsylvania, or the Dynamic Public Speaking Specialisation from the University of Washington.
Give your team access to a catalogue of 8,000+ engaging courses and hands-on Guided Projects to help them develop impactful skills. Learn more about Coursera for Business.
Project.co. “Business Communication Report 2022, https://s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com/project.co/PDFs/Projectco-Communications-Stats-2022.pdf.” Accessed February 13, 2023.
Prospects. “What Skills do Employers Want? https://www.prospects.ac.uk/careers-advice/applying-for-jobs/what-skills-do-employers-want.” Accessed February 13, 2023.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.