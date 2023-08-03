Top 5 Entry-Level Computer Science Jobs + How to Get One (2024)

Learn how to enter the computer science industry with or without prior experience.
Technology is constantly evolving to improve our quality of life. As its capabilities grow, so do the responsibilities that surround it. Recent emphasis on cloud computing and big data management has generated high demand for computer science professionals. Whether you’re a recent graduate or an established professional looking to shift focus, you can seize this opportunity to enter the industry. The article below explores the top five entry-level computer science jobs and recommendations to help land one.
Entry-level computer science jobs are typically positions that require minimal professional experience outside of completing a degree or certification in the area. These positions often offer new computer science professionals the ability to gain practical experience and grow within their role. The following are typical requirements for entry-level computer science roles:
A degree in computer science or a related field of study
Knowledge of programming languages like Java, Swift, or C#
Experience working in a collaborative environment
If you don’t yet possess any of the requirements mentioned above, don’t worry. Many entry-level positions involve on-the-job training, and there are several ways for aspiring computer science professionals to prepare themselves for an entry-level role.
According to Glassdoor, several computer science-oriented professions are in the top 20 highest-paying jobs in the UK [1]. Positions like technology managers, chief technology officers, and software architects all have annual salaries well above the average. While these positions often require years of experience, entry-level positions are a great way to build the skills needed to grow into these roles. When looking for your first role, consider the following entry-level computer science jobs.
A computer support specialist has two primary responsibilities: providing users with technical help and maintaining computer networks. A few of the role’s duties include troubleshooting and maintaining networks, testing and analysing systems, and assisting users in person or remotely. Sometimes, computer support specialists are referred to as help-desk technicians or IT support.
Relevant skills: Technical proficiency, communication, conflict resolution, problem-solving, reporting, multitasking, administration
Median salary (London, UK): £57,913 [2]
Education requirements: Varied. Taking a college course in computing or IT support can often help land a position in this area. There are different levels available depending on your role of interest, such as:
Level 2 certificate in ICT Systems Support: Typically requires at least 2 GCSEs at grades 9 to 3
Level 3 diploma in ICT Professional Competence: Typically requires at least 4 GCSEs at grades 9 to 4
T level in Digital Support Services: Typically requires at least 4 GCSEs at grades 9 to 4
Another way to land your first role is through an apprenticeship in a relevant area, such as IT solutions or communications. This can help build required skills in the field and set you up for success when entering a new position.
Web developers and designers create and maintain websites. Web developers typically focus on technical elements like performance but may also contribute to a website's content. Designers develop, test, and maintain the interface. They're responsible for both functionality and appearance. Desirable credentials for this role include knowledge of programming languages and HTML and design software proficiency.
Relevant skills: Technical proficiency, creativity, graphic design, photo editing, content management, communication, problem-solving, business strategy, search engine optimisation (SEO)
Median pay (London, UK): £45,614 [3]
Education requirements: Varied. While some enter this role through apprenticeships, many web developers and designers have some level of educational experience in the area. This could include a university course, college course, or diploma in a relevant area. Typically, you will need 1 or 2 A levels for a foundation degree and 2 or 3 A levels for a degree.
Software developers design computer programs and applications. Due to the constantly evolving nature of technology, people in these roles must stay current on new developments and industry trends. There is often room for growth in this position, as software developers often move into senior development positions after gaining experience in entry and mid-level roles.
Relevant skills: Technical proficiency, problem-solving, collaboration, adaptability, communication
Median pay (London, UK): £56,871 [4]
Education requirements: A degree in computer science or a related field is generally required for software developers, and many positions look for a postgraduate degree for more complex positions. Generally, to enter a related degree programme you will need 3 or more A levels.
Data analysts use strong analytical and technical skills to analyse data that helps their company or organisation make informed decisions to promote company growth and success. There are many types of data analysts, and your specific role will determine your exact job responsibilities. For example, a business analyst might look at competitor data trends to help their organisation retain consumers, while a market research analyst might look at customer data to see which products are likely to create the most revenue.
Relevant skills: Technical proficiency, data science, problem-solving, attention to detail, communication, conflict resolution, adaptability, investigative
Median pay (London, UK): £39,454 [5]
Education requirements: Typically, a degree in computer science, data science, or math is desired by employers. Two2 to 3 A levels, with at least one of them being quantitative, is often required to enter a relevant degree programme. In many positions, a postgraduate degree in this area will increase your chances of landing the role and standing out to employers. However, showing relevant skills in the area through additional coursework or certifications can show you possess the quantitative background needed to excel in this position.
Computer scientists use technological, mathematics, and physics concepts to identify computing problems and develop models and theories to solve them. They may create computing languages and other tools that help people work with computers more efficiently. A computer scientist conducts experiments, analyses the results, and publishes their research findings. They may also present their research at conferences or other public speaking events.
Relevant skills: Technical proficiency, logic, attention to detail, analytical, writing, public speaking, problem-solving, collaboration
Median pay (London, UK): £53,287 [6]
Education requirements: Although a bachelor’s degree may be sufficient for some employers, a postgraduate degree in computer science or a related field of study is generally required.
The field of computer science is broad and diverse, so it is important to familiarise yourself with the field and available positions. Once you have identified your ideal role, here are a few strategies you can apply to help you land your first position.
Once you’ve identified a desired area of expertise, get to know the industry. Suppose you’re interested in obtaining a software developer position. In that case, you might research the space by perusing popular blogs or following YouTube channels in the software development niche.
Another thing to keep in mind while searching for entry-level computer science jobs is that many are remote. Studies suggest that by 2028, 73 per cent of all teams will have remote workers [7]. Consider increasing the scope of your search by including remote positions and in-office roles. Popular job searching sites like Indeed and Glassdoor allow users to toggle filters like “entry-level” and “remote” that can eliminate irrelevant search results.
At this point, you’ve completed the foundational research and discovered a few potential positions. The next step is to build your CV by highlighting your unique and valuable skills. Even if you’re not quite ready to apply, browsing job postings is an excellent way to determine which qualifications are in demand for the position you seek.
Building your professional network can help you find relevant opportunities, gain helpful advice to avoid common mistakes, and learn more about the realities of working in the industry. Reaching out to connections through professional social media sites such as LinkedIn, attending workshops or conferences, and applying to internships in your area can help you make connections and build rapport with other professionals.
Although entry-level computer science jobs require the least formal training, it’s essential to establish yourself as a strong candidate. There are many pathways to success, especially in the digital age where you can get a computer science degree online. You may already have a degree or prior work experience that employers will accept in lieu of a specialisation. Nonetheless, professional certificates from accredited institutions or industry names can help you present yourself as a strong candidate when applying for jobs.
Computer science is a quickly growing field, and building your base knowledge in this area can help you take the next steps toward landing your first position. To showcase your technological skills, start by taking an appropriate information technology certification like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate offered on Coursera.
