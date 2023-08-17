IT Salary Overview: How Much Can You Make?

IT professionals across experience levels make a higher average salary than the average across all jobs.
Computer and information technology (IT) professionals in the UK make an average base salary of £44,812 across sectors [1]. That’s significantly more than the average salary for all occupations.
Keep in mind that many factors can influence your salary, including your level of experience, skill set, the cost of living of your location, your education level, and what qualifications you have.
So what do IT workers in these roles actually make? The following are average annual base salaries from different IT positions in the UK. Bear in mind that as this is a base salary, various bonuses and commissions may also be added.
*All salary data is sourced from Glassdoor as of August 2023
Product support specialist: £35,301
Desktop support analyst: £34,369
Hardware analyst: £43,470
Systems administrator: £37,695
Systems analyst: £36,004
Scrum master: £60,487
Cloud computing analyst: £61,020
Database administrator: £41,551
Systems engineer: £53,440
Network/cloud engineer: £44,886
DevOps Engineer: £54,305
Site reliability engineer: £77,694
Network security engineer: £55,190
Big data engineer: £55,225
Security architect: £84,532
Network/cloud architect: £80,262
Information systems security manager: £53,439
The highest salaries in the IT world are tied to roles that are high in demand and currently have a shortage of qualified workers—typically positions related to cloud computing, cybersecurity, and big data. Managers, engineers, and architects indicate mid-career or senior positions and are also correlated with higher incomes.
Generally speaking, entry-level positions are correlated with lower salaries. These include help desk and troubleshooting positions like help desk analyst, IT technician, and IT associate. As you gain more experience and specialise your skills in areas like systems administration or cloud computing, you' maysee your salary increase.
Here’s a breakdown of the average salary you can earn in an IT role in various counties across the UK, according to CW Jobs [2].
|Region
|Average salary
|Surrey
|£65,000
|City of London
|£62,500
|Hertfordshire
|£62,500
|Bedfordshire
|£61,137
|Hampshire
|£57,500
|Berkshire
|£57,500
|West Yorkshire
|£57,500
|Cambridgeshire
|£52,500
|West Sussex
|£52,500
Here are the cities in the UK that are correlated with the largest tech salaries [3]. Keep in mind that these areas may also be more expensive to live in, leading to higher salaries.
|City
|Average salary
|Cambridge
|£57,500
|Reading
|£42,500
|London
|£62,500
|Manchester
|£47,500
|Bristol
|£47,500
|Leeds
|£52,500
Learning in-demand skills, through qualifications or other means, has been linked to an increase in salaries.
According to Global Knowledge, 12 per cent of those who received a raise in 2020 credit gaining new skills, through training for certifications or otherwise. IT professionals who received raises related to getting new certifications saw their salaries rise by an average of $13,000 (£11,000) [4].
Pursuing in-demand skills in the industry may make you more competitive for raises and higher-paying jobs. These technical skills include:
Cybersecurity
Data analysis
DevOps
Cloud computing
Machine learning
You can also speak with your employer to see what skills gaps your company is hoping to fill, or browse job listings of roles similar to yours to see what skills are currently in demand.
Degrees aren’t always necessary to land a job in IT. But higher education levels are linked to higher incomes.
Employers may also still favour job candidates with at least an undergraduate degree, or even master’s degrees, for certain IT positions. Though going back to college or university might be intimidating, the financial and career benefits can be rewarding. If you’ve already received an undergraduate degree, pursuing a master’s degree in IT or computer science can help you advance in your current role, or pivot to a new one.
So yes—a degree in IT has its benefits. But it'll also cost you time and money. In making your decision, think about where you want your career to go. Are you willing to make a long-term investment for salary increases and a faster track to managerial positions? Then a degree might make sense. If you're looking for a quick way to find a new job or get a raise, other options like a certification might be what you're looking for.
IT jobs, as diverse as they are, offer higher-than-average salaries. Plenty of IT jobs can be done from the comfort of your own home. If you’re ready to get started, take a look at some entry-level IT certifications like the Google IT Support Professional Certificate. You’ll learn the fundamentals of tech support, system administration, operating systems, and other key skills to prepare you for a job in IT.
