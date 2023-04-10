Remote Work Guide: How to Find Work-From-Home Jobs

Learn about remote work opportunities, where to find them, and how to enhance your work-from-home skill set.
Remote working has become more commonplace in recent years, starting with the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when 46.6 per cent of people began working remotely [1]. Moving forward, 20 per cent of workers would like to continue in a remote capacity [2].
Although remote work has become increasingly common across many industries, flexible work options tend to be most common in occupations that rely on digital innovation, like computer-related fields, business and financial operations, and engineering.
In this article, we’ll discuss how you can structure your job search to find a remote job that aligns with your skills and goals.
Getting a job that allows you to work from home is similar to how you’d get any job. However, for remote work, you may need to tailor your job search further, highlight remote-friendly skills, or consider alternative job functions or fields. Here are four steps for getting started:
One way to focus your job search is by centring it on your career goals. When your job enables you to live in alignment with your values, you may find that you feel more fulfilled and happier across all areas of your life.
Think about the type of life you want and how your next job can impact your ability to live that life. In addition to a flexible work environment, you may consider skills, specific functions, or long-term achievements.
In addition to what you want, think about what you already have. Regardless of your experience level, chances are you already have a solid transferable skill set that encompasses both technical skills (sometimes referred to as “hard skills”) and workplace skills (also known as “soft skills”).
List out the skills you feel most confident in and that you enjoy using in your daily role. In particular, consider your skills that translate well to remote work, such as effective communication, time management, and other interpersonal skills. Along with your goals, this list can help guide your remote job search.
Since remote work is available across a wide range of fields, narrowing your job search to specific roles of interest can help you find the right job quicker than you might with a broad “remote work” search.
With your goals and skills in mind, consider the types of remote jobs you are interested in. Here are some fields to consider as you begin your remote job search:
Sales
Marketing
Project management
Finance
Design
Writing and editing
Web development
Data analytics
Cybersecurity
Information technology
As you research your roles of interest, update your CV to showcase your relevant skill set and consider filling any skills gaps by taking an online course or earning a qualification.
With clarity about your desired roles and your updated CV in hand, you are ready to apply for jobs. Most online job boards will allow you to search for remote positions—simply select the search option for “remote only” or write “remote” into the location. Some websites to search for remote jobs online include:
Indeed
Reed
Monster
FlexJobs
Remote.co
If you are interested in working for a specific company, you can often search for open positions via the ‘career’ tab on the company's website. Many large companies enable you to tailor your search by location.
As you search for remote work, you’ll notice a range of opportunities available. Here are 10 examples of remote work-from-home jobs that tend to pay well, along with average UK base salary data, according to Glassdoor as of February 2023:
Computer support specialist (£38,400
Social media marketer (£43,411)
Project manager (£48,470)
Data analyst (£35,340)
Information security analyst (£43,103)
Web developer ( £35,562)
UX designer (£53,356)
Sales representative (£30,665)
Data scientist (£50,052)
Translator or interpreter (£38,970)
