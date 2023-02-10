What Is C++ (And How to Learn It)

C++ is one of the most popular programming languages and is an important skill in several industries. Learn what C++ is, careers that use it, and tips to learn this language.
C++ (or “C-plus-plus”) is a programming language for building software. It’s an object-oriented language that focuses on objects (data fields that have unique attributes) rather than logic or functions. A common example of an object is a user account on a website. A user account is typically comprised of data like first name, last name, email address, etc., and can be easily replicated each time a new account is created.
Did you know? C++ was invented by Bjarne Stroustrup in 1979 to extend C, a procedural programming language. C++ was designed to offer programmers more control over memory and system resources.
Since its creation, C++ has become the language of choice for building fast and reliable software. Its versatility makes it an excellent match for complex applications, embedded systems, and internet of things (IoT) devices. A few common use cases include:
Software engineering. A couple of applications you might use daily that were created with C++ include Netflix and Amazon.
Operating systems (OS) development. Examples of OS that were created with C++ include Microsoft Windows, Mac OS X, and iOS.
Graphical user interfaces. C++ is often recommended for graphical user interface design or, GUI.
Virtual reality (VR). C++ can be an excellent language to learn if you want to develop VR applications.
Blockchain technology. The well-known cryptocurrency Bitcoin was developed in C++. It can also be used to create smart contracts.
Game development. You can develop games and gaming consoles with C++. For example, the game World of Warcraft and the Xbox console.
C plus-plus is a great language to learn if you want to gain a deep understanding of how computers work. It's generally considered a good starting point for novice or beginner coders. With knowledge of C++, you may also be able to pick up other languages like Python or JavaScript more easily.
Programming in C++ offers several advantages. Because it is object-oriented, you can easily organise and classify the code. Instead of rewriting code from scratch, you can reuse it. You can also use C plus-plus to interact directly with a computer’s hardware. As a result, you'll be able to control how a system uses its computational resources, like software, hardware, and memory.
Having experience with C++ can introduce you to job opportunities with high-paying salaries. As of February 2023, Glassdoor reported the median C/C++ programmer salary in the UK was £43,436[1]. However, salaries vary greatly, and the highest reported annual income in the UK was £71,223 for a C++ programmer at that time. This range depends on location, experience, job responsibilities, and company size, amongst other factors.
C++ basics include storing information, repeating actions through loops, and collecting user input. The list below outlines a few key concepts and topics for C++ beginners to explore:
Conditionals like “if statements,” “if else statements,” and “switch case statements,” which tell a computer what to do during certain conditions
How to assign classes to objects (data fields with unique attributes)
How to write code using C++ syntax, the predefined symbols, and characters that determine how a computer reads the code
How to compile and link a C++ file, so that the code can run on a machine
It can be helpful to connect and learn from other, more experienced programmers. Connect with other programmers and apply your C++ skill set to projects like GitHub, StackExchange, and CodeWars. Consider learning skills in computer science, software engineering, and other programming languages like JavaScript and Python to diversify your knowledge.
Online courses can be a great way to learn C++ and build a strong foundation for your programming career. Coursera hosts several courses and Specialisations designed to suit your skill level and learning goal. For beginner coders, consider completing the Coding for Everyone: C and C++Specialisation offered by the University of California Santa Cruz. For intermediate coders, Object-Oriented Data Structures in C++ offered by the University of Illinois can help you build on your foundation and enter higher-level professional roles.
The time it takes to learn C++ depends on several factors, including the amount of experience you have with programming languages, the kind of course you take to learn it, and the amount of time you devote to it on a regular basis.
If you are a beginner, expect to spend about two to three months learning the basics and six to 12 months learning to solve complex programming problems. To get a sense of how long it will take you to learn C++, examine the syllabi or content outlines of different C++ courses for beginners and reflect on how much time you can spend every day or week.
You can learn C++ without the live assistance of an instructor or mentor. That said, you will likely need to find courses, tutorials, and other educational resources to learn concepts and skills in the sequence that’s most conducive to learning. For extra support, join C++ community forums to ask questions and find solutions to programming challenges.
For those new to programming, it’s important to know that C++ syntax is more advanced than other languages. Experience in other programming languages, such as C or Python, may make it easier to learn C++. At the same time, taking on the challenge of learning C++ first can provide a strong foundation for learning other programming languages.
